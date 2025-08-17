Thomas Muller Hands Whitecaps Teammate Incredible Gift Ahead of Debut
After the fanfare of his official unveiling, Thomas Müller hit the training pitch for the first time as a Vancouver Whitecaps FC player, participating in full sessions amid a torrential downpour on Canada’s west coast.
While the Friday and Saturday sessions were not the most gruelling, given the looming match against Houston Dynamo FC on Sunday, it allowed Müller a chance to meet his teammates for the first time, and get back into rhythm following days of travel and introductions.
“There’s a good energy in the team. You can feel it on the pitch that the group is together, they enjoy to improve,” Müller said after the session. “Normal group of very good football players enjoying training sessions. Even if the Vancouver weather kicks in today.”
The Whitecaps, who entered the weekend sitting second in the Western Conference, also announced that Sunday’s match had sold out its available ticket allotment.
However, there has been little indication from Müller or Whitecaps head coach Jesper Sørensen on how much the 13-time Bundesliga champion could be involved, having last played a competitive match with Bayern Munich at the FIFA Club World Cup in July.
“He will be in the squad, he will be on the pitch” Sørensen said. “For how long, we’re going to find out, but it’s not [about] making stupid things here. Everybody’s excited, but we also have to be aware that we have to do the right thing.”
While the stadium will be packed in Vancouver, the match will also see the Whitecaps without some of their most important regular pieces, as leading scorer Brian White remains questionable after picking up an injury, and star midfielder Ryan Gauld remains sidelined.
Even with the injuries, there will be plenty of eyes on the match, with the potential of Muller stepping into a club match for the first time not wearing a Bayern Munich kit.
“We have not only good players, they’re very good people as well,” Müller added. “I’m looking forward to getting something new, something fresh I [haven’t] experienced yet.”
A Gift for No. 13
The talk surrounding his debut was far from the only thing happening during the sessions on Friday and Saturday though. In addition to getting on the pitch for the first time with his new teammates, Müller also upheld the longstanding tradition of giving a player a gift in exchange for the number.
Upon his arrival in Vancouver, Müller took No. 13 from young Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, opting to wear the number he has worn with the German national team through his career, instead of No. 25 which belongs to Whitecaps captain, Ryan Gauld.
But, Priso didn’t leave empty-handed, as Müller brought over a pair of Bavarian lederhosen for the 23-year-old, presenting it in front of the group in his formal introduction.
“I’m very happy to be here and looking forward to the upcoming weeks, please don’t be scared to ask some questions and I hope I do some good stuff for you and for the club, but as well I’ll make some mistakes” Müller said. “You’re in a great position at the moment.”
How to Watch Muller’s MLS debut
While upwards of 25,000 fans will be at BC Place for his first match, fans from around the world can tune into the game on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, the channel where Müller’s Whitecaps can be seen for every MLS and MLS Cup Playoffs match.
Following his debut, the Whitecaps will look to their remaining eight matches, which include visits to Orlando City SC, Sporting Kansas City, and Seattle Sounders FC as well as home matches against St. Louis CITY SC, Philadelphia Union, Portland Timbers, San Jose Earthquakes and FC Dallas.
As for Müller’s involvement in the team, the hope will be to ramp up his minutes to ensure he is a critical piece in the season’s most important games in the playoffs, with eyes on the MLS Cup Final set for Dec. 6.
Outside of MLS play, the Whitecaps also remained in the Canadian Championship and drew the first leg of their semifinal series against Canadian Premier League side Forge FC 2–2, with the second leg set for Sept. 16 at BC Place.
Should the Whitecaps beat Forge, Muller could win his first trophy outside of Bayern and Germany in October against either Atlético Ottawa or Vancouver FC, also of the CPL.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Thomas Müller's First 5 Games
Date
Match
Channel
Aug. 17 - 9:00pm ET/6:00pm PT
Whitecaps vs. Houston Dynamo
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Aug. 23 - 9:30pm ET/6:30pm PT
Whitecaps vs. St. Louis CITY SC
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Aug. 30 - 7:30pm ET/4:30pm ET
Orlando City SC vs. Whitecaps
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Sept. 13 - 9:30pm ET/6:30pm PT
Whitecaps vs. Philadelphia Union
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Sept. 15 - 10:00pm ET/7:00pm PT
Whitecaps vs. Forge FC
OneSocer/Fox Sports 1