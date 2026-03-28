The USMNT were thrashed 5–2 by Belgium in Saturday’s international friendly at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, a poor outcome for the Americans seeking to already be near top form with the 2026 World Cup just over 70 days away.

It was a bizarre and unexpected reality check for the U.S., who had a solid first-half performance and even opened the game’s scoring with a leaping volley from USMNT star Weston McKennie in the 39th minute. The home side quickly collapsed in the second half, though, with Belgium merciless in showing why they are No. 9 in FIFA World Rankings.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men, who had previously been undefeated over the past five games, now must hit the drawing board, scratching their heads over how a game they controlled for the first 45 minutes could get so out of hand. Saturday marked the first time the USMNT conceded five goals since June 2024—28 games ago and the first time during the Pochettino era.

The squad will aim for a complete reset before taking on another European giant, No. 5 Portugal, on Tuesday.

USMNT Fullbacks Were the Spark Plug Early

Antonee Robinson was everywhere on the flank. | John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

Although Pochettino strayed from the three-back line up that became typical for the squad last fall—rather, employing a 4–2–3–1 against Belgium—the Argentine boss still reaped the attack-minded benefits that a three-back yields.

The fullbacks, Tim Weah on the right and Antonee Robinson on the left, were everywhere and anywhere along the flanks, becoming wingbacks in the attack to jumpstart counterattacks, which worked well in the first half.

The speedy Robinson, in particular, opened the game with high intensity and pressure up the field. Despite returning to the Stars and Stripes for the first time since November 2024—nearly 500 days ago, the Fulham defender looked comfortable and dominant with the squad. He had three decisive runs into the final third in just the first 11 minutes of the match, setting a tone that the entire U.S. side quickly adopted to command Belgium in the first half.

Weah—who has grown accustomed to the fullback position with his new team Marseille—likewise was explosive up the sideline, time and time again, forming simple yet effective sequences with winger Christian Pulisic. Nevertheless, he still managed to find the energy to get back on defense to go one-on-one against Manchester City and Belgian star winger Jérémy Doku.

Defensive Issues Soon Surfaced

Saturday’s game quickly spiraled out of control. | Photo by Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

Weah did a strong job of getting back to cover Doku on the U.S.’s right side, despite his continual efforts to push up in the attack; however, a star of Doku’s caliber should never be left to the defensive devices of one player for too long, let alone an acting wingback with such responsibility in the attack.

The entire backline needed to not only better cover Doku, but also better anticipate the pass that Doku was inevitably—and dangerously—always going to make. Although Doku did not score any goals himself, he was directly involved in the first and second goals from Belgium—the most critical for the U.S.’s subsequent collapse—as he started those plays by driving down the flank and crossing the ball into the box. On top of that, whenever any Belgian player crossed the ball into the box, players were left wide open and unmarked in front of the net.

In the same vein, the U.S.’s midfielders were not cohesive defensively. They were often invisible during Belgium’s—and especially Doku’s—fast-paced counterattacks, quickly bypassed as Belgium infiltrated the final third. The midfielders’ absence defensively, often creating a gap in front of the backline, is likely the reason for the backline’s discombobulation.

On a separate note, the defense was lackadaisical with its goal line in the first half, conceding far too many corner kicks (five); however, they did clean that aspect up in the second half, if nothing else.

Why Did They Fold So Easily?

Matt Turner’s bid for a starting spot between the sticks at the 2026 World Cup did not go well. | Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

The USMNT looked so strong in the first half. It was virtually impossible to tell which team was ranked top-10 in the FIFA World Rankings. In fact, many would have guessed that it was the Stars and Stripes.

They set the tone early with high intensity, thanks to Robinson; dominated in the air and repeatedly pushed high into Belgium’s final third. It was fast and gritty, yet controlled from the Americans, and once they took a 1-0 lead, it looked as if they were destined to have high confidences come World Cup time.

Even when Belgian attacker Zeno Debast knotted the game in the waning minutes of the first half, it didn’t rattle the U.S. side. The U.S. had done a solid job of clearing the ball out of the box in that moment; Debast’s shot was simply a perfect one, knuckled beautifully into side netting from nearly 30 yards out.

So what happened in the second half? It always feel wrong to blame the goalkeeper; however, backline and midfield defensive incoherencies aside, USMNT veteran keeper Matt Turner quickly lost his composure after goals No. 2 and No. 3, with just over a half-hour left in the game.

Turner actually had a solid performance in the first half. He was clean and comfortable between the sticks, despite Saturday being his first start for the USMNT since last June, overtaken in the USMNT’s consistent starting lineup by Matt Freese. Turner had his best moment of the game in the 56th minute with back-to-back acrobatic saves, coming just minutes after Belgium took a 2–1 lead and seeming to signify that the Americans would fight their way back. Belgium, however, was soon rewarded with a penalty kick for an apparent handball from center back Tim Ream, and Turner unfolded from there. Panic was prominent on his face, as he was likely picturing his bid for a starting spot at the World Cup crumble before him.

The only one determined to break through Belgium’s second half barrage was striker Patrick Agyemang, who subbed on for Folarin Balogun in the 71st minute. The Derby County star lessened the U.S.’s blow with a goal in the 87th minute.

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