Three MLS Clubs Most Likely to Sign Casemiro
Casemiro has been one of the best defensive midfielders in the world for the past decade—but with his Manchester United career seemingly winding down, reports claim a transfer to MLS is ‘most likely’ for the 33-year-old.
The Brazilian won five Champions League crowns with Real Madrid at the peak of his powers, establishing the club as the most dominant force in world soccer. Eventually he sought a new challenge in the Premier League, where he’s not been able to maintain the same high standards at a United side who have been going through a radical transition.
Indeed, Casemiro’s performance levels dipped so much during 2024–25 that it looked for all the world that he’d be pushed out of the United exit door early to rid the club of his reported £375,000-a-week wages.
Instead, he’s steadied the ship and become a reliable player for United once more—four goals in 15 Premier League appearances this season testament to that—but it’s unlikely he’ll be staying on beyond the end of this season with his contract expiring.
The Saudi Pro League have shown interest, yet it’s MLS where Casemiro could end up—much like Son Heung-min, who swapped Tottenham Hotspur for LAFC in the summer. Ideally, clubs would want him to join before the 2026 season gets underway on Feb. 21, but getting a deal done before the summer is likely out of the question.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s pick of three potential landing spots should MLS become his new home.
3. New York City FC
It would certainly be odd to see a longtime Manchester United star sporting the baby blue of City Football Group, but few teams in MLS would be as well-equipped to add Casemiro as New York City FC.
Playing a mix of three, four and five-man backlines throughout the 2025 season, depending on their available attacking options, NYCFC proved to be versatile in their first campaign under manager Pascal Jansen. One of their best progressions, though, was that of Justin Haak, who became a bona fide center back after previously standing out in defensive midfield.
With Haak remaining an unsigned free agent, Casemiro should be on NYCFC’s radar as a potential replacement, even if it means playing him as a slightly more attacking center back, instead of a traditional defensive midfielder At the same time, NYCFC are likely seeking a marquee signing for their first season at Etihad Park in 2027 and at 33, Casemiro could be a short and mid-term piece to the puzzle.
2. Columbus Crew
The Columbus Crew are in a formative offseason and have plenty of questions that could complicate any potential pursuit of Casemiro. The first is on the touchline, where the former (future?) manager Wilfried Nancy could return after leaving to take over at Celtic—a tenure that has begun poorly and sees him under intense pressure from supporters.
Once they sort out the managerial position, the Brazilian could be an enticing option as someone who could play more as a central midfielder and drive forward, while still having a defensive edge. His primary role, though, would be to replace the tenacious force that was Darlington Nagbe in the heart of the 4-4-2, a different profile to his current role with Manchester United.
There is precedent to a similar idea, though, with how Rodrigo De Paul has progressed with Inter Miami. The Argentine has not played as deep as he previously has in other environments and has helped elevate the attack. At the same time, his awareness and the slower pace of MLS has allowed him to adjust to defensive setups —the same could be true of Casemiro, even if he would likely have to sign as a non-designated player.
1. Austin FC
One of the few clubs with true roster flexibility within their Designated Player slots and with lofty ambitions, Casemiro could be a starting lineup replacement for Ilie Sánchez with Austin FC. The club could be open to spending significantly on him as well, having recently transferred underperforming DP forward Osman Bukari to Polish outfit Widzew Łódź for $6.5 million.
Playing a mix of 3-4-3 and 4-4-2 under manager Nico Estévez, Austin were overrun in midfield in their first round playoff series against LAFC, with the pairing of Sánchez and Daniel Pereira unable to keep pace with the California side’s quick transition.
Co-owned by Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey, Austin have already made one significant move this offseason to bring in Jayden Nelson from Vancouver Whitecaps FC on the wing. Now, a transitional piece to offer a better skillset than Sánchez, an MLS veteran, could be an intriguing move — especially given their roster flexibility.