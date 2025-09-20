Three Takeaways From Liverpool’s Nervy 2–1 Merseyside Derby Victory
Liverpool held off a second-half fightback from Everton to claim a 2–1 victory in the Merseyside derby and extend their lead at the summit of the Premier League.
Liverpool had a stranglehold over their local rivals from the first kick at Anfield, earning a two-goal advantage by the half-hour mark. Ryan Gravenberch opened the scoring with a superb lofted finish before turning provider as Hugo Ekitiké netted his third Premier League goal.
Everton responded impressively after the break and reduced Liverpool’s advantage via Idrissa Gueye, but the Reds held their narrow advantage until the final whistle to maintain their perfect start to the campaign.
Here are three takeaways from Saturday’s derby.
No Late Drama Needed... Just
Liverpool have needed goals in the 83rd minute or beyond to win all five of their competitive matches this season, but such drama wasn’t required in the Merseyside derby. On this occasion, their two first-half goals were enough to secure victory, although they once again made life difficult for themselves after the restart.
The Reds have surrendered two-goal advantages on three separate occasions this season and they threatened another collapse against Everton. After dominating the first half and playing some swashbuckling stuff in the final third, nerves crept in after the break and Arne Slot’s side were left hanging on in the closing stages.
Questions will continue to be asked of Liverpool’s concentration and defensive organisation after Saturday’s victory, but a sixth straight win is not to be sniffed at. They are already clear at the top of the Premier League table as they eagerly anticipate dropped points in Arsenal’s clash with Manchester City on Sunday, and have shown the fighting spirit necessary to defend their title.
It’s been a nerve-wracking start to the season for Liverpool, but at least they didn’t need any last-gasp heroics against Everton to ensure their perfect record stayed intact.
Gravenberch Greatness
Gravenberch’s exceptional transformation into a defensive midfielder was crucial to Liverpool’s Premier League title triumph last season, and the Dutchman is proving it was no fluke. He’s made an electrifying start to the current campaign in Arne Slot’s double pivot, producing a sumptuous finish in the derby fitting of his recent performances.
Liverpool’s No. 38 starred in the midweek victory over Atlético Madrid with an all-action display and even supplied an assist for Mohamed Salah’s effort at Anfield. The Egyptian returned the favour on Saturday, serving Gravenberch with a stellar pass that was expertly redirected by the holding midfielder.
The Netherlands international was once again integral as Liverpool doubled their lead, earning another assist as his through ball was fired home by Ekitiké. Gravenberch’s defensive performances have been typically defiant this term, but added attacking output has been welcomed by Slot.
The 23-year-old managed just four assists last season, yet has already produced four goal contributions in six matches this term. The balance he offers in Liverpool’s engine room is irreplaceable.
Ekitike Delivers Isak Warning
All eyes were lasered on Alexander Isak midweek as the record Premier League signing made his Liverpool debut. There were encouraging signs during his hour-long outing against Atléti, especially considering he missed the entirety of pre-season due to his self-imposed exile at Newcastle United.
Rather understandably, the expectation remains that Isak will be Liverpool’s starting centre forward this season once he reaches full match sharpness. But those assumptions do a significant disservice to Ekitiké, who continued his excellent start to life in English football with a well-taken strike in his debut Merseyside derby.
The Frenchman, who now has four Liverpool goals including his effort in the Community Shield, conjured up an excellent performance against the Toffees. He held the ball up effectively, showcased some neat touches in possession and completed four dribbles, while also managing an impressive 11 defensive contributions in a little over an hour on the pitch.
Ekitiké will not surrender his starting berth without a fight.