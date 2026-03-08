Timo Werner’s Arrival Powers Historic San Jose Earthquakes Start to 2026 MLS Season

The Timo Werner effect is real for the San Jose Earthquakes.

With a franchise history dating back to 1996—including a hiatus between 2006 and 2007—and several successful periods, notably during Chris Wondolowski’s prolific years, the club has never started an MLS season as well as it has in 2026.

On Saturday night, the Earthquakes picked up a 2–0 victory against the reigning Supporters’ Shield champion, Philadelphia Union. While the Union aren’t the titans they were in 2025 after several key departures, it still marked a statement win for San Jose, on maximum points from three matches.

“The effort tonight was great, the performance certainly was not perfect,” legendary MLS manager and former U.S. men’s national team boss, Bruce Arena, said of the Earthquakes’ performance. “Good teams win these kinds of games because they know how to grind it out on a night when you know we're not moving the ball particularly well.”

Werner, who arrived late in the offseason, has been pivotal.

After an impressive assist in a 31-minute debut appearance in a win over Atlanta United last weekend, he stepped up his contributions at Subaru Park on Saturday.

The 29-year-old former German national team star is still working up to full fitness, but linked up with midfielder Niko Tsakaris and striker Ousseni Bouda. In the 59th minute, he side-stepped several defenders before feeding a streaking Bouda with a low diagonal pass, marking his second assist and Bouda’s second goal of the campaign.

Later on, the Earthquakes extended the lead with a long-range shot from Tsakaris, as the 20-year-old continued to elevate his game in his second MLS season.

For Werner, who made his impact after entering at halftime, the assist marked only one of three chances created, as well as four passes into the final third.

“Timo is a quality player, and we know, as we continue to move forward, that he’s going to not only contribute with assists, but he’s going to score goals as well,” Arena added. “His quality is obvious. He’s been a good leader for our team in a short period of time.”

As for when the former Premier League and Bundesliga striker could get some more minutes? Arena will take his time—and it’s an extra bonus that Werner is producing, having amassed less than 30 minutes in the 2025–26 Bundesliga season with RB Leipzig.

“We want to bring him along the right way,” added Arena. “The last thing I want to do is overload him and cause an injury. So hopefully we’ve been smart in the first two games with his minutes, and hopefully we can keep building him so by another month or so he’s really match fit.”

Standout Defensive Form Amid Perfect Record

Daniel has been key to San Jose’s defensive success in 2026. | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

While the opening wins against Sporting Kansas City and Atlanta, two teams that struggled last season, were impressive, taking on the best team from 2025 on the road was a step up in competition for the 2026 Earthquakes.

Still, they managed to neutralize Philadelphia manager Bradley Carnell’s countering tactics and leaned on three saves from goalkeeper Daniel between the sticks to secure a third straight clean sheet, the longest to start a season in club history.

Werner, who had four defensive contributions, helped with the effort in the second half, while the center back pairing of Daniel Munie and 22-year-old Reid Roberts continued to stand out.

“This is the standard we expect from ourselves,” Bouda said. “We saw in preseason that we looked really good, not just because we were winning, but in the way we were winning.”

After losing superstar attacking contributors, Josef Martínez, Chicho Arango and Cristian Espinoza in the offseason, expectations were muted for the Earthquakes in 2026.

Now, they’re flying high thanks to Werner’s early influence, sitting atop the Western Conference, tied on nine points with Vancouver Whitecaps and LAFC.

