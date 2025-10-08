‘Anyone Can Harm Them’—Toni Kroos Sends Barcelona Major Champions League Warning
Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos spoke candidly about the state of former bitter rivals Barcelona warning the Blaugrana they are doomed to extend their Champions League title drought if changes aren’t made.
The former Germany international knows a thing or two about conquering Europe as one of five players in history to win six Champions League titles, the most of all time.
Though he’s now retired and involved in other ventures, Kroos sometimes makes appearances in his brother Felix Kroos’s podcast. Recently, he was asked to give his thoughts on Barcelona after Hansi Flick’s side lost consecutive games for the first time in 2025 and he sent the Catalans an ominous warning.
“They [Barcelona] take so many risks that in a bad day from Pedri, [Lamine] Yamal or Raphinha, any team can harm them,” Kroos said on the Einfach mal Luppen podcast. “And they can eliminate them from the Champions League.
“It already happened to them last year against Inter, and this year, whether it’s in the round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals or final, they’re going to run into an opponent like that.
“Especially after the 75th minute, you can tell all of them [Barcelona players] are more tired, yet they don’t change to another style that closes spaces. If you’re tired and you don’t change your style, it becomes evident how exposed you are.”
Kroos Believes Barcelona Have What it Takes to Win La Liga
Barcelona have conceded three goals in their last two games after the 75th minute. Flick himself alluded to fatigue as a reason why his side crumbled late against Paris Saint-Germain.
Despite Kroos’s negative outlook of Barcelona’s 2025–26 European fate, he also recognized he loves watching them play and that they still have the quality to repeat as La Liga champions.
“Barcelona have one of the most attractive playing styles in Europe... the most attractive playing style in Europe,” Kroos said. “I don’t think this [their Champions League issues] can happen in La Liga because they are so dominant.”
During Kroos’s decade-long tenure with Real Madrid, the Catalans conquered La Liga five times to Real Madrid’s four. However, the German lifted the Champions League five times during his tenure with Los Blancos, while Barcelona managed just one.
Few people in the world understand what it takes to win the Champions League better than Kroos. Despite it coming from a former Real Madrid legend, Barcelona and Flick could be wise to take his words not as a warning, but as advice.