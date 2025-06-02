Top 10 Players to Watch in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup
With the European soccer season now concluded, all eyes are turning toward the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
Set to take place in the United States from June 13 to July 14, the tournament has undergone a major revamp ahead of its 21st edition. This time around, there are more teams—32 compared to the usual seven—which means more matches and, of course, a lot more money.
FIFA has raised the prize pool to a staggering $1 billion, an incentive that, unlike in previous editions, is likely to push clubs to field their strongest squads in pursuit of the title.
With the best of the best from around the world—including Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, and newly crowned Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain—set to compete, we’ve picked 10 players you should be keeping an eye on in the U.S. this summer.
1. Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)
Real Madrid may not have had the season they were hoping for, losing out to rivals FC Barcelona in the La Liga title race, as well as falling short in both the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup finals.
Kylian Mbappé, however, enjoyed an outstanding personal debut season at the Santiago Bernabéu, finishing the campaign with 42 goals in all competitions. Not only was that enough to break Iván Zamorano's long-standing record for the most goals in a debut season for Madrid, but it also earned him his first-ever European Golden Boot.
2. Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)
Lionel Messi may be turning 38 during the Club World Cup, but week after week with Inter Miami, he continues to prove why he's still one of the best soccer players on the planet.
Whether it's weaving between defenders, curling free kicks into the top corner, or displaying the kind of deft touches most players can only dream of pulling off, the legendary Argentine shows no signs of slowing down. The old master still has it—and there’s no doubt he’ll be eager to showcase it on the world stage once again.
It’s been suggested that FIFA included Inter Miami in the tournament largely for the “Messi factor,” hoping he can attract a wider global audience and elevate the Club World Cup to new heights. They’ll certainly be hoping he shows up—and shows out.
3. Franco Mastantuono (River Plate)
While Messi may be his country’s greatest-ever player, River Plate’s Franco Mastantuono is perhaps Argentina’s next rising star.
A technically astute and versatile playmaker with quick feet and a thunderous shot, the 17-year-old is already playing well beyond his years. His talent has drawn the attention of several top European clubs—including Real Madrid, a team he’s already expressed a desire to join and may even face at the Club World Cup.
Perhaps the tournament could serve as his global breakout, and the perfect stage to showcase to Real Madrid exactly what they could be buying.
4. Désiré Doué (Paris Saint-Germain)
Given their outstanding performances this season, you could justifiably feature any of Paris Saint-Germain’s players on this list—particularly their electric attacking lineup of Bradley Barcola, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembélé, and Désiré Doué.
But when it comes to who to watch this summer, it’s the latter who gets our nod.
The 19-year-old easily surpassed double figures in both goals and assists for the Parisians last season, playing a key role in their historic quadruple—winning Ligue 1, the Coupe de France, the Trophée des Champions, and a first-ever UEFA Champions League title. That’s a feat even the likes of Mbappé, Neymar, and Messi couldn’t achieve during their time in Paris.
Of course, Doué wasn’t solely responsible for PSG’s success, but his contributions—from his superb passing and dazzling dribbling skills to his remarkable versatility and Man of the Match performance, which included two goals and an assist, in the Champions League final—were vital. Able to operate anywhere across the forward line, in attacking midfield, and even deeper when needed, Doué has become a crucial piece in Luis Enrique’s system. Expect him to be just as important in the U.S. this summer.
5. Omar Marmoush (Manchester City)
Omar Marmoush has made quite the splash since joining Manchester City in January from Eintracht Frankfurt, scoring eight goals in 22 appearances—the most recent of which was a long-range rocket that’s already being touted as a serious contender for Premier League Goal of the Season.
But it’s not just about goals. The Egyptian international has impressed with his dynamism and energy in the final third, along with a sharp ability to link up play — at times, even more effectively than Erling Haaland. He’s a real livewire and certainly one to keep a close eye on in the U.S. at the Club World Cup.
6. Kenan Yıldız (Juventus)
By pretty much all accounts, Juventus endured an extremely disappointing 2024/25 season, finishing fourth in Serie A and crashing out of every other competition. But amid the struggles, Kenan Yıldız was a bright spark.
A gifted playmaker, the 20-year-old Turkey international finished the campaign with nine goals across all competitions—several of which were powerful rockets from outside the box, quickly becoming something of a trademark since he burst onto the scene.
Let’s hope he can produce a few more spectacular moments this summer.
7. Karim Konaté (RB Salzburg)
RB Salzburg has a proven track record of unearthing and developing great young forwards—names like Karim Adeyemi, Erling Haaland, and Sadio Mané all passed through the club. Karim Konaté is shaping up to be the latest in that elite line.
At just 21 years old, Konaté has already scored 34 goals in just 65 appearances for Salzburg, playing a key role in helping them lift the Austrian Bundesliga title in 2022/23.
While in some ways he fits the mold of the classic Ivorian striker—strong, athletic, and powerful—in others, he breaks it, bringing creativity and tricky footwork to his game. He’s not just a finisher; he’s a flair player too—and one to watch closely at the Club World Cup.
8. Cole Palmer (Chelsea)
Cole Palmer endured a difficult spell for Chelsea after the New Year, going 18 games without a goal across all competitions and often cutting a frustrated figure in the final third.
That barren run left some wondering whether he'd lost his spark—or if his previous breakout performances had merely been a flash in the pan. However, he ended the season in superb fashion, capped off by a legendary display in the Europa Conference League final that fired the Blues to the title. In doing so, he silenced the doubters and offered a tantalizing glimpse of what could be in store at the Club World Cup and beyond.
9. Julián Álvarez (Atlético Madrid)
The Club World Cup could prove to be the perfect opportunity for Julián Álvarez to show Manchester City exactly why they were so wrong to let him go last summer—even if the £85.1 million fee helped soften the blow.
Before the arrival of Omar Marmoush, City were struggling for consistency up front, with Erling Haaland lacking form and no reliable backup to turn to. Meanwhile, Álvarez hit the ground running at Atlético Madrid and only got better as the season progressed. He finished the campaign with an impressive 29 goals across all competitions—a standout feat considering Atlético endured a somewhat inconsistent season and he had to share minutes with Alexander Sørloth.
Now, with the spotlight of the Club World Cup upon him, Álvarez has the chance to remind City—and the footballing world—exactly what they gave up.
10. António Silva (Benfica)
Center backs don’t usually dominate “players to watch” lists—but António Silva is certainly someone fans, and especially opposing forwards, should be keeping an eye on at the Club World Cup.
Just look at the résumé: over 100 appearances for Benfica and already a fully fledged international for Portugal. You’d be forgiven for thinking he was far older than just 21—and watching him play only reinforces that impression.
Assured, composed, and physically strong, Silva possesses all the attributes you'd want in a modern central defender. It's no surprise, then, that many of Europe’s biggest clubs are already lining up for his signature.