The Top Five Canadian Transfers in the January Window—Ranked

When the Canadian men’s national team kicks off the 2026 World Cup, it will do so featuring several players who made bets on their careers in the final transfer window before the tournament.

Switching clubs before a major competition, like a home World Cup, could throw players off and potentially put them in situations where they are off the starting lineup or the roster entirely. Yet, that didn’t make any Canadians hesitate.

Through Europe and MLS, 12 players who have received national team calls in the last year have moved clubs this winter. Here, Sports Illustrated ranks the top five.

5. Dayne St. Clair

Dayne St. Clair (right) played against new Inter Miami teammate Luis Suárez (left) and the 2024 Copa América. | Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Move: Minnesota United to Inter Miami



Already the 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year from a standout campaign with Minnesota United, Dayne St. Clair wanted a new challenge. As one of the most coveted free agents in MLS, he reportedly turned down an offer of over $1 million from Minnesota to sign with MLS Cup champions, Inter Miami.



He’s going to play a very different role with the Herons this season than he did with Minnesota. With the Loons, he was critical for several big saves each game, as his side absorbed pressure and surrendered possession, while also being responsible for sparking quick transitions.



Now adjusting to Miami, he’ll have less to do in terms of direct attacking plays, but will have the opportunity to further focus on the primary aspects of goalkeeping as he looks to secure the starter’s spot for Canada over new Florida rival, Maxime Crépeau of Orlando City.

4. Jacen Russell-Rowe

Jacen Russell-Rowe moves to Europe after impressing with Columbus Crew. | Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Move: Columbus Crew to FC Toulouse



From struggling for minutes and a likely bench role behind Wessam Abou Ali at Columbus Crew to playing in a top-five European league with Toulouse in Ligue 1—that’s a pretty good transfer for 23-year-old striker, Jacen Russell-Rowe.



Having made his MLS debut in 2022, Russell-Rowe amassed 80 appearances, including 16 starts with Columbus, scoring 16 goals and five assists in that spell, while proving to be a tenacious, pressing attacker with pace.



Those qualities enticed Marsch to bring him into the January North American-based camp, and he scored in a Tier 2 friendly against Guatemala. Given his age, potential and versatility across his goalscoring, he’s in the running to make the World Cup squad, even if he is currently the sixth striker option on the depth chart.

3. Ali Ahmed

Ali Ahmed has impressed since joining Norwich City FC. | hristopher Morris/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Move: Vancouver Whitecaps to Norwich City



Nobody is enjoying their winter transfer more than Ali Ahmed is with Norwich City in the English Championship. After a standout season with Vancouver Whitecaps, which saw him become just the second Canadian to score in an MLS Cup final, the 25-year-old winger earned a transfer to the Canaries, where he has instantly thrived.



While the move to a second-tier team in a relegation fight initially underwhelmed, given the pipeline of MLS players directly to top five leagues in Europe, notably Spain and France, it has proven worthwhile. Already, Ahmed is a star.



With no preseason, Ahmed stepped into his debut against Wrexham and showcased his skillful dribbling and positional play on the left wing, posting an assist in just 45 minutes. In his second match, he scored his first goal and added another assist, prompting supporters to sing his name soon after.



In those first two games, he also sparked a connection with Anis Ben Slimane, as the two adapted to one another’s playing style and positional patterns.



Safe to say, his new side couldn’t have dreamed of a better start from Ahmed, and the Canadian could be their catalyst for avoiding relegation this season.

2. Cyle Larin

Cyle Larin scored on his Southampton debut. | Matt Watson/Southampton FC/Getty Images

Move: Feyenoord to Southampton



Once considered a lock to start for Canada at the 2026 World Cup, Cyle Larin’s stock dropped significantly in the last several seasons with underwhelming spells at Mallorca and Feyenoord, after scoring eight goals in 19 games with Real Valladolid in 2023.



This window, he abandoned his loan at Feyenoord as Mallorca adjusted their deal to send him to Southampton in the English Championship, marking his first step into a second division in his career, which began with 43 goals in 87 appearances with MLS side, Orlando City.



Despite struggling for fitness and form with Feyenoord, he quickly settled in with Southampton, as the storied club looks to fend off relegation to the third tier. Instantly, he stepped into the starting lineup and scored a well-taken header on his debut against Watford, his first goal since Oct. 3.



“He’s gotta play, and he’s got to score,” Marsch told Sports Illustrated ahead of the move. “He [was] not getting enough playing time [at Feyenoord.] He’s not getting enough goals. He hasn’t had enough of a rhythm. Form and fitness will be important in selecting the [World Cup roster].



“Cyle’s important to our team, but every guy’s got to show that he’s ready to contribute, and nobody’s position is just given on the team right now, and everybody knows that. I’m hopeful that he could find a situation where he can just play more.”



Quickly embracing his new role and the pressures that come with playing in England, Larin will look to elevate his form and goalscoring through the Saints’ final 15 league games this season.

1. Stephen Eustáquio

Sneak peek of what to expect from Stephen Eustáquio. 👀



The Canadian will hold down @LAFC's midfield. 🇨🇦



pic.twitter.com/AhXW9M4OU5 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) February 6, 2026

Move: FC Porto to LAFC



A veteran of Champions League and Europa League nights at FC Porto since 2022, Stephen Eustáquio's situation at the Portuguese giants in 2025–26 was not enviable, prompting his move to LAFC ahead of the 2026 MLS season.



The European season began with his minutes being limited at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, before he struggled to gain much traction in the lineup in the Liga NOS season. By the time he left, he had only amassed 182 minutes across eight appearances in Porto’s 18 games.



With LAFC, he becomes an instant key piece and will have the pressure of a major club’s aspirations on him from the minute he sets foot in his first MLS match. Should LAFC stick with a 4-3-3, he likely plays the central midfield role, with the opportunity to link up with Son Heung-min, Tim Tillman and potentially Denis Bouanga, should the Gabon international remain in California.



He also joins Canada national team teammates Mathieu Choiniére and Jacob Shaffelburg on the squad, as the nation takes on a more prominent role under new Canadian manager Marc Dos Santos.



Outside of the internal situation at LAFC, the consistent tests against MLS opponents will benefit him as well, given the lack of parity he faced in Portugal.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, PREVIEWS & ANALYSIS HERE