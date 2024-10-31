Topps 2024 Ballon d'Or Cards: Release Date, Checklist, Autos and Trophy Relics
Trading card casuals and hobbyists: Topps just took the soccer game to a whole new level.
It's no secret how popular the card collecting hobby has become since 2020. Whether you collect football, baseball, soccer, Pokémon or anything else, this latest release is sure to garner attention.
Topps announced a special release and partnership around the 2024 Ballon d'Or, the biggest awards ceremony in soccer, teasing special cards for men's and women's winners Rodri and Aitana Bonmatí. Plus, perhaps the most sought after card given the player's hype, a Ballon d'Or Lamine Yamal item with a Rookie Card badge celebrating his Kopa Trophy win.
The company is elevating the standard of relic cards by including authentic trophy shavings from the Ballon d'Or trophy.
Normally, relic cards feature a piece of a jersey, higher-end items might have a piece of a player's equipment like a bat knob in baseball or a piece of a cleat. Including trophy shavings will make these cards even more special and sought after.
Topps 2024 Ballon d'Or Cards Release Date
Topps has not announced a release date yet for the special Ballon d'Or set. Though, there are limited Topps Now cards available from the ceremony.
It remains to be seen if the card set will include just those who won awards on the night, or if there will be a full set containing players from the nominees and top 30 rankings. If it's a full set, it's likely the latter to build out a full checklist.
Topps Now 2024 Ballon d'Or Cards
There are three Topps Now cards currently available: Lamine Yamal, Rodri and Aitana Bonmatí. The Topps Now cards each cost $11.99 for one card and there are image variations, parallels, autos and red carpet relics available.
Topps 2024 Ballon d'Or Cards: Checklist
Check back as the checklist is revealed for one of the most sought after sets in soccer.
Hits confirmed so far:
- Lamine Yamal Autograph and Red Carpet Relic
- Rodri Ballon d'Or Relic
- Aitana Bonmatí Trophy Relic Auto