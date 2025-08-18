Tottenham Confirm New Long-Term Contract for Cristian Romero
Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that Cristian Romero has signed a new long-term contract with the club, less than a week after he was named Son Heung-min’s successor as captain.
Romero joined Spurs from Atalanta in 2021 but has generally saved his best work for Argentina since arriving in N17. The outstanding centre back has been instrumental for a national team that’s claimed back-to-back Copa América titles and won the World Cup in 2022.
Moments of madness overshadowed the start of his Spurs career, and he’s struggled with injuries over the past 18 months. However, Romero was in supreme form as the Lilywhites ended their 17-year wait for a trophy by winning the Europa League in May. The Argentine was named Player of the Match in the final, and, later, the competition’s Player of the Season.
Romero’s strong relationship with Ange Postecoglou, who named him his vice-captain in 2023, meant speculation was rife surrounding his future after Spurs opted to part ways with the Australian in June. There was interest from Atlético Madrid, but that faded, and Thomas Frank suggested over the summer that the defender was “looking forward” to the 2025–26 season.
It became clear in preseason that Romero would remain on the club’s books for Frank’s first campaign at the helm, and there was a sense that a new contract was imminent when the 27-year-old was unveiled as Spurs’ new captain last week.
Romero scored in the UEFA Super Cup last Wednesday and led his side out for their Premier League opener against Burnley on Saturday, keeping a clean sheet. On Monday, Spurs confirmed that their skipper has committed his future to the Europa League winners, with various reports suggesting his new deal will keep him tied down until the summer of 2029.
The club also announced a contract extension for Djed Spence earlier in the day amid an impressive 2025, and Rodrigo Bentancur is also expected to sign on the dotted line with his deal expiring next summer.
Supporters are now desperate to see Eberechi Eze in Lilywhite.