Tottenham Lay Out Demands After Appointing New Interim Manager

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the appointment of Igor Tudor as interim manager until the end of the season.

Having parted ways with Thomas Frank earlier this week, Spurs quickly decided they wanted to follow Manchester United’s lead by finding a temporary boss to steer them through until the end of the season, with Tudor finalising a switch to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

“It is an honour to join this Club at an important moment,” Tudor said as his move was confirmed.

“I understand the responsibility I have been handed and my focus is clear. To bring greater consistency to our performances and compete with conviction in every match.

“There is strong quality in this playing squad, and my job is to organise it, energise it and improve our results quickly.”

Tottenham Reveal Demands of Tudor

We are pleased to confirm the appointment of Igor Tudor as Men’s Head Coach until the end of the season, subject to work permit.



🔗 https://t.co/IqK72rpNSg pic.twitter.com/31rCpoVQTj — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 14, 2026

Tudor joins Spurs at a tricky stage of the season. With just 12 games to go, the Lilywhites sit just five points above the relegation zone, with a north London derby against league leaders Arsenal on the calendar next weekend.

Getting anything positive out of this season has long been written off, but Spurs are wary of sleepwalking into a genuine nightmare and have taken the unique step of publicising their challenge for Tudor.

“His mandate is straightforward—bring organisation, intensity and competitive edge to the squad at a decisive stage of the campaign,” a statement read.

Tudor, whose last post lasted just 24 games at the helm of Juventus across 2025, must balance Premier League survival with a continued push for impressive performances in the Champions League. Despite their domestic woes, Spurs automatically qualified for the round of 16 in Europe’s top competition.

“Igor brings clarity, intensity and experience of stepping into challenging moments and producing impact,” sporting director Johan Lange added.

“Our objective is straightforward—to stabilise performances, maximise the quality within the squad and compete strongly in the Premier League and Champions League.”

