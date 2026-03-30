Tottenham Manager Target Rules Himself Out of Race—But Preferred Option ‘Open’ to Move

Former Monaco manager Adi Hütter has insisted there is no truth to reports he could take charge of Tottenham Hotspur before the end of the season, although reports suggest Spurs have been handed a welcome boost in pursuit of their favored target, Roberto De Zerbi.

Igor Tudor left his post as interim manager on Sunday, just 44 days after replacing Thomas Frank, with Spurs sitting one point above the relegation zone with seven games left to play. Hütter was touted as a potential target before Tudor was hired and was reportedly still in the frame, but the Austrian has now put the speculation to bed.

“In recent days and weeks, I have been increasingly linked with various clubs,” Hütter said in a statement. “However, as I already stated immediately after my time at Monaco, I would prefer not to work as a head coach again until the start of the new season at the earliest.

“My position on this matter has not changed since then.”

Spurs did not waste long licking their wounds, however, as talks over their top target ramped up.

Roberto De Zerbi ‘Open’ to Tottenham Offer

Spurs are in talks with Roberto De Zerbi. | Franco Arland/Getty Images

Former Brighton & Hove Albion and Marseille manager Roberto De Zerbi has long been hailed as a key target for Spurs, whose battle against relegation has left the Italian incredibly reluctant to entertain an immediate switch. Up to this point, De Zerbi had been keen to wait until the end of the campaign.

Things now appear to have changed and Gianluca Di Marzio was first to reveal that De Zerbi is now prepared to listen to Spurs’ offer.

A five-year contract, including guarantees of significant backing in the transfer market in the summer, is on the table for De Zerbi, although the prospect of being tied into that agreement in the event of relegation still poses a major obstacle.

Spurs are thought to be wary of agreeing to a relegation release clause, but they could sweeten the deal with an enormous financial bonus if De Zerbi can lead the team to safety.

If De Zerbi cannot be convinced, Spurs will have to accept defeat in pursuit of any of their top targets. Mauricio Pochettino’s contract with the USMNT does not expire until after the World Cup, while Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola has vowed to see out the season with the Cherries.

Another interim boss could be appointed, with Spurs weighing up the appointment of a European coach alongside an assistant that is far more familiar with the club. Ryan Mason and Chris Hughton are among those linked.

READ THE LATEST PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC