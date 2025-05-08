Transfer Rumors: Arsenal's Four Targets, Robert Lewandowski's Barcelona Future
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Arsenal's four main targets this summer are: Viktor Gyokeres, Benjamin Sesko, Nico Williams and Martin Zubimendi, The Mirror wrote. Offloaded players could include Thomas Partey, Kieran Tierney, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Leandro Trossard with Jorginho leaving on a free. Gyokeres is believed to be preferred by new sporting director Andrea Berta.
As Arsenal begin to move for new players in the summer, the club is making an offer to Ipswich Town's Liam Delap, Football Transfers report. The club could look to bring in Delap alongside Gyokeres or Sesko.
Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal are monitoring Morgan Rogers at Aston Villa as the player "is willing to listen," to opportunities, TEAMTalk state. Enzo Maresca's side is believed to be the most interested in luring him given his profile.
Matheus Cunha's potential move to Manchester United come season's end is reportedly, "so advanced, it would be a surprise if the deal doesn't materialize," Manchester Evening News state. The Wolves forward could have his release clause activated come season's end triggering the move.
Arsenal could also look to cash in on Riccardo Calafiori after an injury-ridden season, Football Insider write. The defender posted an Instagram story with the words, "Thanks for everything," after the Gunners were eliminated in the Champions League.
Liverpool's contract talks with defender Ibrahima Konate are not progressing as the club '"would like," TBR Football report. The French center back has just a year left on his contract as the club look to avoid the same result as Trent Alexander-Arnold's departure.
Manchester City and Pep Guardiola want a new right back before the Club World Cup "intensifying negotiations" with Flamengo's Wesley, according to Fichajes. Guardiola has a history of consistently cycling his defenders each season, but injuries have forced him to adapt this season.
La Liga
Atletico Madrid can't afford Clement Lenglet's salary and plan on returning him to Barcelona, Fichajes report. Hansi Flick doesn't view Lenglet as part of the club's defensive outfit pushing the Frenchman to make a decision on next season.
Robert Lewandowski's injury this season has raised concerns at Barcelona, SPORT state. The club is expected to let the season conclude before moving forward with any major overhauls in attack.
Real Madrid are looking at Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Carreras to come in at left back as the club considers the future of Ferland Mendy, DefensaCentral report.
Girona defender Miguel Gutierrez won't sign with Atletico Madrid, Relevo state. The Spanish player is a topic of conversation at Real Madrid.
Xabi Alonso, rumored to be Carlo Ancelotti's successor at Real Madrid, has asked the club to sign Patrik Schick from Bayer Leverkusen, according to DefensaCentral. Schick was a pivotal piece in Leverkusen's invincible Bundesliga campaign.
Real Madrid continue to mull Rodrygo's future and his transfer value with his future up in the air, AS state. The Brazilian is reportedly feeling the effects this season of Kylian Mbappe's signing and Vinicius Junior's contract renewal.