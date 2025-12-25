Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Eye Blockbuster Semenyo Alternative; Four-Way Fight for Vinicius Jr
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
As Antoine Semenyo appears bound for Manchester City, Liverpool have shifted their focus back onto Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola. It will not be a straightforward pursuit of the talented Frenchman, who is also admired by Manchester United, as PSG are reluctant to weaken themselves in the middle of a season. (Source: CaughtOffside)
A cheaper alternative to Barcola could come in the form of Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi. Liverpool have been quoted a price of £20 million ($27 million). (Source: Anfield Index)
Manchester United have made contact with RB Leipzig’s hotly sought-after forward Yan Diomande. Real Madrid are among the long list of rival suitors. (Source: Indykaila)
AC Milan’s prodigious teenage left back Davide Bartesaghi, billed as the long-term heir to Theo Hernández, could be whisked away from San Siro after just one season of first team football. Arsenal are thought to be keeping a close eye on the 6'4" 19-year-old. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)
Manchester City terminated Claudio Echeverri’s loan spell at Bayer Leverkusen six months early to send him on a different loan to fellow City Football Group member Girona. The player had been hoping for a return to Argentina. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Raheem Sterling could end his tortuous Chelsea exile in January. Newcastle United have been billed as a potential escape route, with talk of a loan deal which includes a buy-option worth €25 million (£21.8 million, $29.5 million) floated. (Source: Fichajes)
RB Leipzig’s 20-year-old center back El Chadaille Bitshiabu has been tipped to make a switch to Leeds United after the Premier League club became aware of his availability. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Man Utd are not expected to make a decision regarding the future of Roma target Joshua Zirkzee until after the Africa Cup of Nations. (Source: ESPN)
Teenage phenom Saïd Remadnia has caught the eye of Chelsea for Marseille’s youth teams. The representatives of the 16-year-old, who is already a regular for the U19s, are already thought to be in “advanced negotiations” with the Premier League club. (Source: Africa Foot)
La Liga
Vinicius Junior’s agents have reportedly offered their client’s services to as many as four different clubs. The Premier League duo of Arsenal and Manchester United have been joined by Bayern Munich and PSG on the list of potential destinations for the Real Madrid star. (Source: DefensaCentral)
Atlético Madrid and Barcelona are both eyeing up a move for Bournemouth center back Marcos Senesi. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Real Madrid are sniffing around the RB Leipzig trio of Castello Lukeba, Antonio Nusa and Rômulo Cardoso. Talks with Jürgen Klopp, Red Bull’s head of global soccer, have been scheduled ahead of some lofty moves in the summer, rather than this winter. (Source: DefensaCentral)
Roony Bardghji’s hard work and abundant talent has convinced those at Barcelona that he is a valuable member of the roster as an understudy to Lamine Yamal. The club are so convinced of his talents that they have rejected offers worth as much as €10 million ($11.8 million)—five times what they paid for him six months ago—from multiple Premier League clubs. (Source: El Nacional)
Xabi Alonso’s dream acquisition of Angelo Stiller from Stuttgart is dependent upon an exit for Dani Ceballos. (Source: DefensaCentral)