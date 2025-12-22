Transfer Rumors: Man Utd’s €80 Million Midfielder Bid; Salah Makes Liverpool U-Turn
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Liverpool have made a bid of €60 million (£52.5 million, $70.3 million) to try and sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Bergvall in January. (Source: Fichajes)
Manchester United are ready to pay €80 million (£70.1 million, $93.7 million) to sign Como midfielder Nico Paz, who will return to Real Madrid in the summer for just €10 million but could be sold on for a significant profit. (Source: Defensa Central)
Gabriel Martinelli has been made available for transfer by Arsenal, who plan to offer the Brazil international to Turkish giants Fenerbahçe. (Source: Sercan Hamzaoğlu)
Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jörgensen is frustrated in a reserve role and is planning to leave the club in 2026. The Blues are still “seriously interested” in AC Milan’s Mike Maignan and are considering trying to sign him as a free agent in the summer. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd are all chasing Atalanta right back Marco Palestra, but his performances on loan with Como have attracted rival interest from Atlético Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich. (Source: CaughtOffside)
West Ham United are interested in a January deal for Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Jørgen Strand Larsen, whom they hope to sign permanently. (Source: The Athletic)
17-year-old Leeds United forward Harry Gray, brother of Tottenham midfielder Archie, is being lined up by Manchester City in a deal which could be worth as much as £40 million ($53.5 million). (Source: Alan Nixon)
One player who will not be joining Man City, however, is Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães. Despite rumored interest in a potential swap deal involving goalkeeper James Trafford, the Brazil international has no interest in a January departure from St James’ Park. (Source: Chronicle Live)
Potentially leaving Man City could be striker Omar Marmoush, who is expected to be offered the chance to join Atlético Madrid on loan. (Source: Fichajes)
Aston Villa are ready to keep hold of on-loan winger Jadon Sancho until the end of the season, but intermediaries are exploring other landing spots for the Man Utd forward. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Mohamed Salah has held restorative talks with Liverpool manager Arne Slot. Both parties have vowed to put their differences aside and work together until the end of the season, at which point an exit from Anfield is seen as likely. (Source: Football Insider)
La Liga
Real Madrid have made a shock approach to sign Man City defender Abdukodir Khusanov on loan for the second half of the season. (Source: Fichajes)
Another Man City defender, Joško Gvardiol, is wanted on the other side of the Clásico divide. Barcelona see the Croatia international as a dream target for 2026. (Source: Mundo Deportivo via Sport Witness)
Rodrygo now wants to stay at Real Madrid after earning a greater role under manager Xabi Alonso, although the Brazil forward is being watched by Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Man City. (Source: Defensa Central)
The New York Red Bulls have joined Chicago Fire in chasing the signature of Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski. (Source: Fichajes)
Víctor Valdepeñas has been offered a new contract at Real Madrid with a release clause of over €50 million (£43.8 million, $58.6 million) in the hope of fending off interest from Arsenal. (Source: AS)
Real Madrid have made Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck their top center-back target, with Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven the preferred backup. (Source: Defensa Central)