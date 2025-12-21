Transfer Rumors: Man Utd to Receive Fernandes Bid; Liverpool Make Isak Sale Decision
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Bayern Munich are preparing to make a €50 million (£42 million, $55.8 million) offer for Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes. (Source: Fichajes)
Liverpool are already considering selling Alexander Isak, just months after he completed a British record £125 million move to Anfield. A potential landing spot could be the Saudi Pro League, who would be willing to stump up the money required to do a deal. (Source: Fichajes)
Kobbie Mainoo does not see a future for himself at Man Utd while Ruben Amorim remains in charge and would consider a permanent Old Trafford exit. (Source: Mail - subscription required)
Man Utd, Newcastle United and Aston Villa all have an interest in Inter wingback Denzel Dumfries. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Man Utd could turn to Eintracht Frankfurt’s Nathaniel Brown or Newcastle’s Tino Livramento amid concerns over Patrick Dorgu’s form at left back. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Liverpool have been given hope that Alessandro Bastoni may be willing to leave Inter in 2026, but Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are all keeping tabs on his situation. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Chelsea will look to offload Nicolas Jackson on a permanent basis next summer. Newcastle, Aston Villa, Everton, Atlético Madrid and Napoli are potential landing spots once his loan spell at Bayern Munich concludes. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Jackson’s current teammate at Bayern, Aleksandar Pavlović, has impressed Chelsea’s scouting and analytical team but he is a known target of Manchester City. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Arsenal could turn to Lille wonderkid and Chelsea target Ayyoub Bouaddi as they look to lighten the midfield workloads of Declan Rice and Martín Zubimendi. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Manchester City winger Oscar Bobb is an alternative transfer target for Crystal Palace, should a move for Tottenham Hotspur’s Brennan Johnson fail to come to fruition. (Source: Mail)
West Ham United have seen an opening €25 million (£21.9 million, $29.3 million) bid for Cruzeiro striker Kaio Jorge rejected. (Source: GE Globo)
La Liga
Real Madrid are a potential landing spot for Rúben Neves, who wants out of Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal and has been linked with a return to the Premier League. (Source: Fichajes)
Aston Villa have been in contact with Barcelona over a move for goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen, who is behind Joan García in Hansi Flick’s shot-stopping pecking order. (Source: Mundo Deportivo via Sport Witness)
Barcelona are likely to trigger the permanent €30 million (£26.3 million, $35.2 million) option in Marcus Rashford’s Man Utd loan contract. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)
With David Alaba almost certain to leave and Antonio Rüdiger’s future up in the air, Real Madrid are preparing a €50 million (£43.8 million, $58.6 million) January bid for Tottenham central defender Micky van de Ven. (Source: Fichajes)
The contract of legendary Real Madrid fullback Dani Carvajal, which expires on June 30, will not be extended, meaning the 15-time Champions League winners could be looking at a complete overhaul of their defense. (Source: El Nacional)