Transfer Rumors: Man Utd to Receive Fernandes Bid; Liverpool Make Isak Sale Decision

Kobbie Mainoo, Nicolas Jackson, Marcus Rashford and Micky van de Ven all feature in today’s headlines.

SI FC Staff

Bruno Fernandes and Alexander Isak headline Sunday’s gossip.
Bruno Fernandes and Alexander Isak headline Sunday’s gossip. / Richard Martin-Roberts/CameraSport/Getty Images, Izzy Poles/AMA/Getty Images

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Nicolas Jackson throwing up his thumbs.
Nicolas Jackson likely won’t be staying at Bayern next season. / Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Bayern Munich are preparing to make a €50 million (£42 million, $55.8 million) offer for Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes. (Source: Fichajes)

Liverpool are already considering selling Alexander Isak, just months after he completed a British record £125 million move to Anfield. A potential landing spot could be the Saudi Pro League, who would be willing to stump up the money required to do a deal. (Source: Fichajes)

Kobbie Mainoo does not see a future for himself at Man Utd while Ruben Amorim remains in charge and would consider a permanent Old Trafford exit. (Source: Mail - subscription required)

Man Utd, Newcastle United and Aston Villa all have an interest in Inter wingback Denzel Dumfries. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Man Utd could turn to Eintracht Frankfurt’s Nathaniel Brown or Newcastle’s Tino Livramento amid concerns over Patrick Dorgu’s form at left back. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Liverpool have been given hope that Alessandro Bastoni may be willing to leave Inter in 2026, but Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are all keeping tabs on his situation. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Chelsea will look to offload Nicolas Jackson on a permanent basis next summer. Newcastle, Aston Villa, Everton, Atlético Madrid and Napoli are potential landing spots once his loan spell at Bayern Munich concludes. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Jackson’s current teammate at Bayern, Aleksandar Pavlović, has impressed Chelsea’s scouting and analytical team but he is a known target of Manchester City. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Arsenal could turn to Lille wonderkid and Chelsea target Ayyoub Bouaddi as they look to lighten the midfield workloads of Declan Rice and Martín Zubimendi. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Manchester City winger Oscar Bobb is an alternative transfer target for Crystal Palace, should a move for Tottenham Hotspur’s Brennan Johnson fail to come to fruition. (Source: Mail)

West Ham United have seen an opening €25 million (£21.9 million, $29.3 million) bid for Cruzeiro striker Kaio Jorge rejected. (Source: GE Globo)

La Liga

Marcus Rashford of Barcelona
Marcus Rashford hopes to stay at Barcelona long-term. / Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Real Madrid are a potential landing spot for Rúben Neves, who wants out of Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal and has been linked with a return to the Premier League. (Source: Fichajes)

Aston Villa have been in contact with Barcelona over a move for goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen, who is behind Joan García in Hansi Flick’s shot-stopping pecking order. (Source: Mundo Deportivo via Sport Witness)

Barcelona are likely to trigger the permanent €30 million (£26.3 million, $35.2 million) option in Marcus Rashford’s Man Utd loan contract. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

With David Alaba almost certain to leave and Antonio Rüdiger’s future up in the air, Real Madrid are preparing a €50 million (£43.8 million, $58.6 million) January bid for Tottenham central defender Micky van de Ven. (Source: Fichajes)

The contract of legendary Real Madrid fullback Dani Carvajal, which expires on June 30, will not be extended, meaning the 15-time Champions League winners could be looking at a complete overhaul of their defense. (Source: El Nacional)

Published
