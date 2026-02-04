Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Plot Record Ronaldo Return; Real Madrid’s €290 Million Rebuild

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Marcus Rashford has made his wishes very clear. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Manchester United are in talks to secure an unexpected return to Old Trafford for Cristiano Ronaldo. The legendary former player has fallen out with Al Nassr and is keen to end his career back at Old Trafford. If United trigger the €50 million (£43.2 million, $59.1 million) buyout clause in his contract, Ronaldo would shatter a number of records, chief among them being the most expensive player over the age of 35 in soccer history. (Source: Fichajes)

Arsenal’s quest to sign Sandro Tonali, which is expected to continue into the summer window, will be complicated by rival interest from Manchester City and Chelsea. Newcastle United are set to demand £100 million ($136.7 million). (Source: The Sun)

Despite the open set of arms offered by Michael Carrick, Marcus Rashford has held firm in his determination to push forward with a permanent move to Barcelona. The England international is prepared to accept a lower salary to facilitate his stay in Spain. (Source: The Mirror)

Pep Guardiola would accept Rodri’s move to Real Madrid if he was able to receive Federico Valverde and Rodrygo in a wild swap move. (Source: El Nacional)

Following a failed approach for USMNT striker Ricardo Pepi, Fulham have opened themselves up to a potential move for free agent Raheem Sterling. (Source: Football Insider)

After giving “serious” consideration to a Deadline Day swoop for Leon Goretzka, Arsenal are expected to go back in for the Bayern Munich midfielder once his contract expires in June. They will have to battle with Tottenham Hotspur. (Source: FC Bayern Insider)

Andy Robertson is not guaranteed to swiftly join Tottenham when his contract with Liverpool expires this summer despite extensive interest from Spurs in January. The two-time Premier League champion will instead assess all his options, which include a move to Europe or a potential return to Celtic, before making a decision. (Source: Football Insider)

Chelsea are rated the keenest suitors for Atlético Madrid’s talented youngster Marc Pubill. However, should the Blues or any other admirer hope to snap up the 22-year-old, Atlético will demand €80 million (£69.1 million, $94.5 million). (Source: Fichajes)

La Liga

Enzo Fernandez has been in goalscoring form for Chelsea this season. | Getty/Darren Walsh

If Chelsea were to entertain any offer from Real Madrid for Enzo Fernández, it would have to stretch to a club-record €140 million (£121 million, $165.4 million). (Source: Fichajes)

Any approach for Fernández from Madrid will depend upon the future of Jude Bellingham, who is himself generating links to the Premier League. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Not content with Fernández for Bellingham, Real Madrid are weighing up an eye-watering offer of €150 million (£129.6 million, $177.2 million) for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha, who has been billed as the belated heir to Luka Modrić’s velvety throne. (Source: Fichajes)

Barcelona are confident they can secure a €40 million ($47.3 million) fee for Ronald Araújo this summer. The Catalans are keen to reinvest that sum in either Eintracht Frankfurt’s Nathaniel Brown or Espanyol left back Carlos Romero. (Source: El Nacional)

Real Madrid have opened the door to an unexpected approach for Myles Lewis-Skelly. Arsenal will demand at least €60 million (£51.9 million, $70.9 million) for their academy gem. (Source: Fichajes)

Gavi has been informed in no uncertain terms that should PSG increase their offer to €45 million ($53.2 million), he would have no choice but to accept that his Barcelona is over. (Source: El Nacional)

