Transfer Rumors: Man Utd’s Preferred Rashford Replacement; Real Madrid Offered Vitinha Deal

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Leon Goretzka will leave Bayern Munich this summer. | Inaki Esnaola/Getty Images

Manchester United will compete with Arsenal, West Ham United, Atlético Madrid and Juventus to sign midfielder Leon Goretzka when he leaves Bayern Munich at the end of the season. (Source: Fussballdaten)

As Man Utd prepare to sell Marcus Rashford to Barcelona, the Red Devils have identified RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande as their preferred replacement. (Source: TEAMtalk)

They are not alone, however, with Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain also among Diomande’s admirers. (Source: Manchester Evening News)

Chelsea and Newcastle United have reached out to the agent of Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović to explore the costs associated with a potential free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season. (Source: Calciomercato)

There will also be a battle between Chelsea and Man Utd over the signature of Nottingham Forest center back Murillo. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Leeds United are showing the strongest interest in Borussia Dortmund left back Daniel Svensson, who has also emerged as a target for both Arsenal and Inter. (Source: BILD)

Arsenal and Chelsea are among the clubs tracking 20-year-old Corinthians midfielder Breno Bidon. (Source: Somos Fanaticos)

Chelsea, Liverpool and Man Utd are considering making moves for Barcelona defender Jules Koundé, who has been made available for transfer and is valued at around €65 million (£56.1 million, $76.8 million). (Source: Fichajes)

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ 18-year-old midfielder Mateus Mané is the subject of interest from Man Utd and Liverpool, who have both held talks over a deal worth a potential £50 million ($68.4 million). (Source: Sports Boom)

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is among the targets for Juventus after entering the final six months of his contract. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Inter have spoken with the agent of Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario over a summer switch to Milan. (Source: Nicolò Schira)

Aston Villa declined to explore terminating their loan agreement for Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott during the January transfer window to avoid the cost of doing so, instead opting to leave the 22-year-old in limbo for the remainder of the season. (Source: The Athletic)

La Liga

Cristian Romero has been linked with a La Liga switch. | Ralf Ibing/firo sportphoto/Getty Images

Barcelona are looking to beat Atlético Madrid to the signature of unsettled Tottenham center back Cristian Romero. (Source: El Nacional)

Paris Saint-Germain have still not forgiven Real Madrid for the Kylian Mbappé saga and are prepared to complicate Los Blancos’ pursuit of midfielder Vitinha by insisting on a swap deal involving winger Vinicius Junior. (Source: Defensa Central)

Inter center back Alessandro Bastoni sits top of the wish list of Barcelona sporting director Deco. (Source: The Touchline)

On Real Madrid’s search for a new center back, Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté is once again an option despite being ruled out earlier this season. (Source: Fichajes)

Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali has offered himself to Real Madrid for the upcoming summer transfer window, but the Spanish side are not interested. (Source: Defensa Central)

Barcelona joined Arsenal, Napoli, Roma and Stuttgart in asking about 20-year-old Ajax winger Mika Godts during the winter window, but neither club nor player were interested in a midseason transfer. (Source: Voetbal International)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS