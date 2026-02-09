Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Target Real Madrid Star; Premier League Trio Eyes Pulisic

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Cole Palmer grew up supporting Man Utd. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

With Cristiano Ronaldo inching toward an exit from Al Nassr, the Saudi Pro League is prepared to make Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah a mouthwatering offer to become the new face of the league. (Source: The Mirror)

Despite Liam Rosenior slamming “unrealistic” rumors linking Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer to Old Trafford, Manchester United owners INEOS plan to sign the midfielder this summer. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Man Utd are monitoring Christian Pulisic, who could be on his way out of AC Milan at the end of the season in the club’s bid to restructure the squad. The American winger’s price tag is expected to be around €55 million (£47.8 million, $65.1 million). (Source: Calciomercato.)

Despite ramping speculation surrounding Pep Guardiola’s future at the Etihad, Manchester City are confident the Spanish boss will see out his current contract, which expires in 2027. The club even have three transfer targets lined up in the form of Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, Brentford right back Michael Kayode and Feyenoord’s Givairo Read to entice his stay. (Source: The i Paper)

Man Utd are preparing a €40 million (£34.8 million, $47.3 million) offer for Real Madrid centre back Éder Militão. A player of his quality and experience is seen as the perfect fit to bolster the Red Devils’ backline next season. (Source: Fichajes)

Liverpool fullback Andy Robertson could consider a Celtic homecoming after his contract with the Reds expires at the end of this season. (Source: Sports Boom)

Tottenham have little intention of making Randal Kolo Muani’s stay in north London permanent. All signs point to the forward returning to Juventus at the end of the season. (Source: TEAMtalk)

The contract and paperwork are already in place for Liverpool to welcome back Jarell Quansah, who left Merseyside to join Bayer Leverkusen last summer, to help fill out the Reds’ thin defensive ranks. (Source: Football Insider)

Newcastle United are preparing to battle Man City for Elliot Anderson. The Magpies want to bring the midfielder back to St James’ Park this summer if Sandro Tonali leaves. (Source: Football Insider)

Milan loanee Álex Jiménez has triggered a clause in his loan deal to make his move to Bournemouth permanent. His contract will run through June 2031. (Source: Sky Sports)

La Liga

Brahim Díaz continues to battle for consistent minutes at Real Madrid. | Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Real Madrid are set to lose out on defensive target Dayot Upamecano. The Bayern Munich star is just finishing up the final paperwork to extend his stay with the reigning Bundesliga champions. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)

Barcelona are interested in signing 17-year-old Emmanuel Mbemba, who is rated as one of the brightest prospects in Paris Saint-Germain’s academy. The Catalans see the young defender as a signing for the future. (Source: Fichajes)

Now linked with Barcelona, Chelsea and Arsenal in recent weeks, Julián Alvarez’s departure from Atlético Madrid is looking more and more like a forgone conclusion. (Source: Fichajes)

Real Madrid are considering selling Brahim Díaz for a fee around €40 million ($47.3 million). Bournemouth are interested in the winger after losing Antoine Semenyo. (Source: Fichajes)

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick would consider resigning from Barcelona at the end of 2025–26 if Víctor Font is elected as the club’s next president over Joan Laporta. (Source: MARCA)

Jürgen Klopp has demanded four signings if Real Madrid want him to take over the team this summer; two center backs, two midfielders and the return of Endrick. (Source: Defensa Central)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS