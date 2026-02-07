Transfer Rumors: Mbappe Considers Real Madrid Exit; Ronaldo’s Role in Liverpool Plans

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Morgan Rogers has been tipped to leave Aston Villa. | Joe Prior/Visionhaus/Getty Images

Manchester United have identified Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers as their top attacking target for the summer but face having to meet his asking price of €100 million (£87 million, $117.9 million) to get a deal done. (Source: Fichajes)

Contract talks between Kobbie Mainoo and Man Utd are progressing well and the Red Devils are confident of reaching an agreement which would quadruple the young midfielder’s wages before the next transfer window opens. (Source: talkSPORT)

The Saudi Pro League are ready to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave Al Nassr in the summer but would look to replace him with another superstar. Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah would be the preferred choice, with Man Utd midfielder Bruno Fernandes another dream target. (Source: The i Paper)

Arsenal made an offer to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka at the end of the winter transfer window in response to Mikel Merino’s injury. Goretzka had already vowed to see out the season with Bayern and opted to stick to his word. (Source: Christian Falk)

Chelsea are very likely to offload center back Benoît Badiashile in the summer. AC Milan, Juventus and Marseille are among the Frenchman’s suitors, with bidding to start at around €35 million (£30.5 million, $41.3 million). (Source: The Daily Briefing)

Roma right back Zeki Çelik has received an approach from Liverpool after entering the final six months of his contract, but he would prefer to sign a new deal with his current employers. (Source: Marco Conterio)

Liverpool will entertain Real Madrid’s interest in midfielder Alexis Mac Allister only if Los Blancos agree to sell them Aurelién Tchouaméni in exchange. (Source: Defensa Central)

Tottenham Hotspur saw a move for Monaco winger Maghnes Akliouche blocked during January as the French side refused to lose their star midway through the season. (Source: Football Insider)

Fluminense midfielder Matheus Martinelli is of increasing interest to West Ham United. (Source: Globo Esporte)

Bayern Munich do not plan to try and sign Man Utd right back Diogo Dalot this summer as they believe he would be too expensive. (Source: Christian Falk)

Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Tottenham are all interested in unsettled Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones. (Source: TEAMtalk)

La Liga

Leny Yoro is a long-time target for Real Madrid. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Real Madrid are back in pursuit of Man Utd center back Leny Yoro, who could be sold if a bid of €70 million (£60.9 million, $82.5 million) is made. (Source: Fichajes)

It is Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck who sits top of Real Madrid’s wish list, but Yoro is seen as an alternative, expensive target. (Source: Defensa Central)

Kylian Mbappé is growing tired of Real Madrid’s current struggles, believing the club as a whole is not doing enough to address their poor form. He is prepared to consider leaving if the situation does not change. (Source: E-Notícies)

Amid concerns over Raphinha’s long-term future, Barcelona have explored a move for Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli. (Source: Fichajes)

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has emerged as the dream target of Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez, who wants to strike a deal which would both strengthen Los Blancos and weaken their fiercest rivals. (Source: Siro López)

On the other hand, Real Madrid’s dream target is Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden. The hope is that Jude Bellingham will be able to convince his close friend to join him in Spain, but Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to match any offer for the Englishman. (Source: Sports Boom)

Interest from Real Madrid in another Man City midfielder, Rodri, is intensifying. Los Blancos are ready to make a “serious move” for the 29-year-old in the summer. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Barcelona are considering triggering a clause of €2 million (£1.7 million, $2.4 million) to terminate the contract of reserve goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny at the end of the season, when his deal will still have 12 months to run. (Source: SPORT)

