Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid Chase Two Targets for Klopp; Man Utd Handed Semenyo Blow
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United’s pursuit of Al Hilal midfielder Rúben Neves has been complicated by interest from Real Madrid, who are keen to take advantage of his low price tag to get a deal done in January. (Source: Fichajes)
Another on Man Utd’s list of targets is Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams, but the United States international is also being watched by both Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Sticking with Bournemouth, Man Utd’s hopes of signing winger Antoine Semenyo have been dealt a huge blow as the Ghana international would favor a move to Liverpool. Manchester City, who are also interested, are Semenyo’s second choice. (Source: The Guardian)
Man City have even held direct talks with Semenyo over a January transfer, with Tottenham another chasing his signature. (Source: Alex Crook)
Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus could be offered the chance to rebuild his fitness with AC Milan, who are open to signing the Brazilian on either a permanent or loan basis, depending on the Gunners’ demands. (Source: Rádio Tupi)
Also of interest to AC Milan is exiled Chelsea center back Axel Disasi, but Roma are considering making a rival approach. (Source: Tuttomercatoweb)
Man City see Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlović as a natural heir to Rodri’s position in the team but will face competition from Chelsea to get a deal over the line. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Celta Vigo defender Óscar Mingueza is attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs. Liverpool are among those chasing the former Barcelona youngster, whose contract expires in the summer. (Source: Anfield Index)
Leeds United are readying a bid of €20 million (£17.5 million, $23.5 million) for Sevilla winger Rubén Vargas and have moved ahead of both Aston Villa and Tottenham in the transfer race. (Source: OrgulloBiri)
Al Ahli striker Ivan Toney, a target for West Ham United, has completely ruled out a January departure for tax reasons. (Source: Hi Kora)
Aston Villa and Crystal Palace could do battle for the signature of Tottenham winger Brennan Johnson if he is made available for transfer in January. (Source: TEAMtalk)
17-year-old midfielder Danilo is the subject of bids from both Monaco and Newcastle United. (Source: Kaliel Dorneles)
La Liga
Franco Mastantuono has grown frustrated with his limited minutes at Real Madrid and has asked to leave the club in January. (Source: Fichajes)
Barcelona winger Roony Bardghji is determined to fight for his future at Camp Nou and has rejected a number of proposals from the Premier League, including from Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace, Everton, Nottingham Forest and Sunderland. (Source: El Nacional)
Potentially leaving Barcelona could be goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen, with Tottenham monitoring his situation amid concerns over the performances of Guglielmo Vicario. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund are both battling to sign 19-year-old Real Madrid defender Víctor Valdepeñas. (Source: BILD)
Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has convinced Jürgen Klopp to replace Xabi Alonso as manager at the end of the season with the promise of two new signings: an elite center back and a ball-playing midfielder. (Source: Defensa Central)
15-year-old Norwich City forward Ajay Tavares is expected to seal a move to Barcelona as his Portuguese passport allows him to move overseas. (Source: The Sun)
Barcelona are currently leaning towards triggering the €30 million (£26.3 million, $35.2 million) transfer clause in the loan contract of Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)