Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid Brace for Huge Vinicius Jr. bid, Barcelona Hatch Rashford & Diaz Plan
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United have held talks with clubs in Serie A over selling both Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Højlund, The Independent report. Replacing the duo could be Ipswich Town‘s Liam Delap and Bournemouth‘s Antoine Semenyo.
Inter are ready to try and sign Zirkzee on an initial loan deal with a view to a permanent move worth €35 million (£29.4 million, $39.1 million), according to Corriere dello Sport. Inter want an option to make the move permanent but would be willing to agree to an obligation if certain on-field conditions are met.
Tutto Atalanta state Jakub Kiwior is considering a move away from Arsenal this summer. The Gunners want €35 million (£29.4 million, $39.1 million) to sell the defender.
Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott will be offered the chance to join Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer, report GIVEMESPORT. The Reds are holding out for a deal worth £50 million ($66.4 million).
Bournemouth, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are all looking to sign 17-year-old Paris Saint-Germain defender Axel Tape, who is set to depart on a free transfer this summer, say Sports Zone. Bayer Leverkusen are currently leading the race for his signature.
Crystal Palace are open to bids below Eberechi Eze‘s release clause of £68 million ($90.3 million), according to Football Insider. Tottenham are known admirers but Manchester United and Manchester City are both ready to join the race.
Indeed, Fichajes state Man City have, alongside Chelsea, already made offers to sign Eze this summer.
RB Leipzig‘s asking price for striker Benjamin Šeško has so far blocked any possibility of a summer transfer, Lorenzo Lepore writes. Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool are all interested but none will meet the asking price of over £84 million ($111.6 million).
West Ham United would accept bids of around £65 million ($86.3 million) for midfielder Mohammed Kudus, per TBR Football. Clubs in Saudi Arabia are ready to make formal approaches for the Ghana international.
In anticipation for next season in the Championship, Football League World state Wrexham are readying an ambitious move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O‘Brien.
La Liga
Amid uncertainty over his future at Real Madrid, clubs in Saudi Arabia are preparing a renewed approach for winger Vinicius Junior, according to Fichajes. A world-record bid of €250 million (£210.1 million, $279.1 million) is expected to arrive soon.
AC Milan forward Rafael Leão is “in love” with the Barcelona project, per El Nacional. The 25-year-old is desperate to make the move to Catalonia this summer.
Barcelona prefer to sign Liverpool‘s Luis Díaz and Man Utd‘s Marcus Rashford, say SPORT, with space for at least one new signing to be made through the sale of Ansu Fati.
El Nacional state Gavi has rejected advances from Premier League sides like Chelsea and Newcastle United, instead preferring to stay and fight for his future at Barcelona.
Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi will reject similar interest—Chelsea, Newcastle and Tottenham are all keen—in the hope of securing a free transfer to either Real Madrid or Barcelona next summer, claim The Sun. If he does stay in the Premier League, it is Newcastle who are the likeliest landing spot.
Arsenal are described by talkSPORT as “genuine contenders” to sign Real Madrid forward Rodrygo. The Brazil international is unsettled in Madrid‘s forward line.
Athletic Club midfielder Oihan Sancet is a target for Arsenal, Aston Villa and Man Utd, say Fichajes. The 24-year-old has a release clause of €80 million (£67.2 million, $89.3 million).
Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is refusing to give up in his bid to sign Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah on a free transfer. Mundo Deportivo state the defender is ready to wait a little longer for Barcelona to put together an offer.