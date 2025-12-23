Transfer Rumors: Vinicius Jr Decides Preferred Move; Real Madrid Eye Olise
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Liverpool are prepared to battle Barcelona for the signature of Inter center back Alessandro Bastoni if the Italian does not sign a new contract. (Source: Quotidiano Sportivo)
Another target for Liverpool in 17-year-old Grêmio winger Gabriel Mec. A bid of €15 million (£13.1 million, $17.6 million) is expected to be submitted but the Brazilian side will demand a higher fee. (Source: Fábio Vargas)
Intermediaries working on behalf of Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior have informed Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City that he is interested in moving to the Premier League. Madrid will approve his sale in 2026 if he continues to reject the terms of their new contract proposal. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Both Inter and Juventus have joined the race to sign Al Hilal midfielder Rúben Neves, but the Portugal international remains determined to return to the Premier League, where both Manchester United and Newcastle United are chasing his signature. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Talks between Roma and Man Utd striker Joshua Zirkzee are progressing towards an agreement over personal terms, but the Red Devils are yet to give their approval. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Chelsea can recall center back Aarón Anselmino from his impressive loan spell with Borussia Dortmund as an injury means he has not met a pre-agreed minutes total during the first half of the season. The Argentine youngster is enjoying life with Dortmund and is not looking to leave. (Source: Sky Sport Germany)
Aston Villa have joined Brighton & Hove Albion in pursuit of Wolverhampton Wanderers left back David Møller Wolfe. (Source: Football Insider)
Another target for Aston Villa is 21-year-old New York Red Bulls winger Mohammed Sofo. (Source: Africafoot)
Having been snubbed by Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo, Tottenham Hotspur have turned their attention towards a January move for Man City forward Omar Marmoush. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Newcastle remain in talks with Eintracht Frankfurt over a deal to loan out striker William Osula, who has already agreed personal terms with the Bundesliga side. An agreement would likely include an option to make the move permanent. (Source: Florian Plettenberg)
West Ham United manager Nuno Espírito Santo is driving a pursuit of Fulham winger Adama Traoré, who is available for transfer in January as he enters the final six months of his contract. Negotiations between the two clubs are ongoing. (Source: Daily Mail)
One player who will not be moving to West Ham, however, is Jesse Lingard. Despite reports of discussions with the 33-year-old, who recently departed South Korean side FC Seoul, there is not believed to be any interest in a reunion. (Source: Claret & Hugh)
La Liga
Arsenal have offered Real Madrid the chance to sign Gabriel Jesus in January as a replacement for the departing Endrick, who is joining Lyon on loan, but Los Blancos have no interest in signing a new striker. (Source: Defensa Central)
Real Madrid and Man City are both interested in signing Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise. The Bundesliga giants are adamant they will not offload the Frenchman. (Source: Christian Falk)
Hansi Flick is pleading with Barcelona officials to sign a new center back but the club have not been impressed by the available options, instead preferring to wait until the summer to pursue either Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck or Crystal Palace’s Marc Guéhi. (Source: SPORT)
Elsewhere, Juventus center back Gleison Bremer is on Barcelona’s list of targets, but his price tag of over €60 million (£52.5 million, $70.3 million) is an obvious issue. (Source: Fichajes)
Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to offer Real Madrid center back Antonio Rüdiger a bumper contract to convince him to leave the Bernabéu in the summer. (Source: El Nacional)
Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka is open to joining Atlético Madrid but has not yet made a decision on his next move, with his exit from Munich not yet certain either. (Source: AS)
19-year-old Barcelona goalkeeper Áron Yaakobishvili has caught the eye of a number of teams across Italy and Germany during an impressive loan spell with La Liga 2 side Andorra. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)