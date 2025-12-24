Transfer Rumors: Wirtz Wants Liverpool Exit; Real Madrid’s Shock Haaland Decision
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Arsenal have joined Chelsea in making a late approach over Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, who could make the Gunners his priority after supporting the club as a child. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Semenyo was “surprised” by Chelsea’s move to sign him, having previously been weighing up offers from Manchester City and Manchester United. (Source: Jack Gaughan)
In an attempt to sweeten the deal with Bournemouth, Man City have offered the Cherries the chance to re-sign defender Nathan Aké, who enjoyed four years with the club before his departure in 2020. (Source: indykaila)
Florian Wirtz is keen to leave Liverpool and sign for Real Madrid as he believes he can reignite his career under Xabi Alonso, his manager at Bayer Leverkusen. The Spanish side, however, have no interest in such a deal as it stands. (Source: Fichajes)
Liverpool want to bolster in attack following the injury to striker Alexander Isak and are monitoring Igor Thiago of Brentford after his impressive start to the season. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Roma are trying to convince Man Utd to offload striker Joshua Zirkzee on an initial loan deal but, even with the promise of a mandatory purchase in the summer, are still struggling to strike an agreement. (Source: Sky Sport)
The bid from Roma includes a €5 million loan fee and a €30 million purchase clause, with bonuses if Zirkzee helps seal qualification for the Champions League to bring the deal up to €40 million ($35 million, $47 million). Man Utd are holding out for €50 million (£43.7 million, $58.8 million). (Source: Il Messaggero)
Aston Villa have made contact with the representatives of Tottenham Hotspur winger Brennan Johnson to try and beat Crystal Palace to a January deal. (Source: TEAMtalk)
But Tottenham’s plan to replace Johnson with any of Man City’s Omar Marmoush, RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande or Monaco’s Maghnes Akliouche is set to end in failure, with all three expected to hold out for moves elsewhere. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Chelsea are leading the race to sign 17-year-old Atalanta center back Honest Ahanor and are expected to submit a bid of €60 million (£52.4 million, $70.5 million) to beat Arsenal, Man Utd and Real Madrid to his signature. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Newcastle United have not yet decided whether to recall defender Matt Targett from his loan with Middlesbrough and will wait to see how Kieran Trippier and Emil Krafth recover from their injuries in the coming weeks. (Source: Shields Gazette)
As they prepare to send striker Niclas Füllkrug to AC Milan on loan, West Ham United have expressed an interest in Everton’s Beto. (Source: talkSPORT)
La Liga
Vinicius Junior’s deteriorating relationship with Real Madrid fans has contributed to his doubts over his future at the club. The Brazilian is unsure whether renewing his contract is the right decision. (Source: El Chiringuito)
Meanwhile, Real Madrid have now formally decided against pursuing Man City striker Erling Haaland, believing Kylian Mbappé is the better option as a central striker. (Source: Ekrem Konur)
Lionel Messi is urging Inter Miami to sign another Argentina teammate, Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, as a replacement for the retired Sergio Busquets. (Source: Fichajes)
Barcelona have been offered the chance to sign Man City defender Nathan Aké or Chelsea’s Axel Disasi in response to Andreas Christensen’s injury. A move for the former is unlikely, but Disasi is prepared to delay a move elsewhere in the hope a switch to Camp Nou materializes. (Source: SPORT)
Monaco have already ruled out pursuing a permanent move for Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati, whose hot start to life in France faded quickly. (Source: Romain Molina)
Clubs in Saudi Arabia are preparing to offer a three-year contract to Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois worth a total of €90 million (£78.6 million, $105.8 million), although the Belgian has no interest in listening. (Source: Defensa Central)
Bayern Munich are nearly a total agreement over a new contract for center back Dayot Upamecano, but the two parties remain divided over the terms of his release clause. Both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are ready to meet his demands in their entirety. (Source: Foot Mercato)