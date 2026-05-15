Triple-Promotion Winner Among Six Released by Wrexham After Historic Championship Season

Wrexham have released six senior players following the completion of the 2025–26 season.

Andy Cannon, Jay Rodriguez, Reuben Egan, Callum Edwards, Tom Kelly and Max Purvis will all depart as free agents when their respective contracts expire at the end of next month. Issa Kabore will return to Manchester City upon completion of his season-long loan move.

Cannon was a triple-promotion winner during his time in North Wales after he joined Wrexham from Hull City for an undisclosed fee back in December 2022. He made 15 league appearances as the Red Dragons wrapped up the National League title and made a further 37 across all competitions as Wrexham won promotion from League Two the following season.

The 30-year-old also made 20 appearances in the League One promotion campaign but did not make a single senior appearance during their first season back in the Championship. Cannon was sidelined for the first half of the season after suffering a cruciate ligament tear and joined League One side Burton Albion on loan during the January transfer window. Wrexham had the option to trigger an additional year in his contract but did not activate the clause.

Rodriguez will also depart the club as a promotion winner. The 36-year-old joined Wrexham during the January transfer window last year and made 17 appearances as they finished second in the League One table. He made only eight brief cameo appearances off the bench this season as injuries took their toll on his availability.

Kabore’s return to Manchester City is a formal process after his season-long loan move came to an end at the conclusion of the season. There was no option to make the 25-year-old’s deal permanent this summer, and Wrexham would need to negotiate directly with Pep Guardiola’s side if they wished to do so.

Wrexham Extend Three Deals

Aaron James has seen his deal extended. | Izhar Khan/MB Media/Getty Images

Wrexham have also confirmed that they have activated options to extend the stays of academy trio Aaron James, Alex Moore and Rio Owen. The three players would all have been out of contract next month as well, but the Red Dragons have exercised their option to extend those contracts by another 12 months.

The North Wales club has also offered teenagers Sammy Chesworth, Tommy Clayton, George Cruise, Dafydd Edwards, Oliver McTweed and Joe Rees deals to become first-year professionals at the club. A contract has also been offered to Nikolas Slosarczyk to continue as a third-year scholar.

Daymeon Almeida, Casey Bedford and Umar Nawaz have also been released. Nawaz, 17, made history last year when he made his debut for the Pakistan national team in a 5–0 defeat to Syria.

Wrexham Retained List

Player Decision Andy Cannon Released Jay Rodriguez Released Reuben Egan Released Callum Edwards Released Tom Kelly Released Max Purvis Released Issa Kabore End of loan Aaron James One-year extension triggered Alex Moore One-year extension triggered Rio Owen One-year extension triggered Sammy Chesworth Offered contract Tommy Clayton Offered contract George Cruise Offered contract Dafydd Edwards Offered contract Oliver McTweed Offered contract Joe Rees Offered contract Nikolas Slosarczyk Offered contract Daymeon Almeida Released Casey Bedford Released Umar Nawaz Released

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