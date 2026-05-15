Skip to main content
SI

Triple-Promotion Winner Among Six Released by Wrexham After Historic Championship Season

The Red Dragons have confirmed their retained list upon completion of the 2025–26 Championship season.
Rich Fay|
Andy Cannon was part of all three promotions under Phil Parkinson.
Andy Cannon was part of all three promotions under Phil Parkinson. | Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Wrexham have released six senior players following the completion of the 2025–26 season.

Andy Cannon, Jay Rodriguez, Reuben Egan, Callum Edwards, Tom Kelly and Max Purvis will all depart as free agents when their respective contracts expire at the end of next month. Issa Kabore will return to Manchester City upon completion of his season-long loan move.

Cannon was a triple-promotion winner during his time in North Wales after he joined Wrexham from Hull City for an undisclosed fee back in December 2022. He made 15 league appearances as the Red Dragons wrapped up the National League title and made a further 37 across all competitions as Wrexham won promotion from League Two the following season.

The 30-year-old also made 20 appearances in the League One promotion campaign but did not make a single senior appearance during their first season back in the Championship. Cannon was sidelined for the first half of the season after suffering a cruciate ligament tear and joined League One side Burton Albion on loan during the January transfer window. Wrexham had the option to trigger an additional year in his contract but did not activate the clause.

Rodriguez will also depart the club as a promotion winner. The 36-year-old joined Wrexham during the January transfer window last year and made 17 appearances as they finished second in the League One table. He made only eight brief cameo appearances off the bench this season as injuries took their toll on his availability.

Kabore’s return to Manchester City is a formal process after his season-long loan move came to an end at the conclusion of the season. There was no option to make the 25-year-old’s deal permanent this summer, and Wrexham would need to negotiate directly with Pep Guardiola’s side if they wished to do so.

Wrexham Extend Three Deals

Aaron James
Aaron James has seen his deal extended. | Izhar Khan/MB Media/Getty Images

Wrexham have also confirmed that they have activated options to extend the stays of academy trio Aaron James, Alex Moore and Rio Owen. The three players would all have been out of contract next month as well, but the Red Dragons have exercised their option to extend those contracts by another 12 months.

The North Wales club has also offered teenagers Sammy Chesworth, Tommy Clayton, George Cruise, Dafydd Edwards, Oliver McTweed and Joe Rees deals to become first-year professionals at the club. A contract has also been offered to Nikolas Slosarczyk to continue as a third-year scholar.

Daymeon Almeida, Casey Bedford and Umar Nawaz have also been released. Nawaz, 17, made history last year when he made his debut for the Pakistan national team in a 5–0 defeat to Syria.

Wrexham Retained List

Player

Decision

Andy Cannon

Released

Jay Rodriguez

Released

Reuben Egan

Released

Callum Edwards

Released

Tom Kelly

Released

Max Purvis

Released

Issa Kabore

End of loan

Aaron James

One-year extension triggered

Alex Moore

One-year extension triggered

Rio Owen

One-year extension triggered

Sammy Chesworth

Offered contract

Tommy Clayton

Offered contract

George Cruise

Offered contract

Dafydd Edwards

Offered contract

Oliver McTweed

Offered contract

Joe Rees

Offered contract

Nikolas Slosarczyk

Offered contract

Daymeon Almeida

Released

Casey Bedford

Released

Umar Nawaz

Released

READ THE LATEST WREXHAM NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published | Modified
Rich Fay
RICH FAY

Rich Fay is a Sports Illustrated freelance writer covering Wrexham AFC. He was born in Wrexham and raised in North Wales, but spent nine years covering Manchester United and Manchester City for the Manchester Evening News and National World. Rich is also the co-host of the RobRyanRed Wrexham podcast and featured in the Welcome to Wrexham docuseries. When he is not at matches, he is a keen hiker as well as a cook, and thinks he would do surprisingly well on the Great British Bake Off.

Home/Soccer