Turkey's Mert Günok Sends Team to Euro Quarterfinals With Amazing Last-Second Save
Mert Gunok just became a national hero in Turkey by making the best save we've seen at Euro 2024.
In the 95th minute of the match and his team holding on to a tenuous 2–1 lead against Austria, Gunok was called upon to make the save of his life in what would become the final sequence of the match. It won't soon be forgotten, as it saved Turkey's tournament, sending them through to the quarterfinals.
With the Austrians pressing to attack late, Michael Gregoritsch lifted a long cross into the box, where Christoph Baumgartner was rushing forward. Baumgartner rose up and headed it for the left side of the goal. It looked certain to find the back of the net. At the last moment, Gunok dove, fully stretched out and swatted the ball away off a bounce.
And another look.
What an absolute monster save in the biggest possible moment, in stoppage time in the Round of 16 at Euro 2024.
Gunok is the keeper for Besiktas and has become the national team's regular in net. After that save it's not hard to understand why.