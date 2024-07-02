SI

Turkey's Mert Günok Sends Team to Euro Quarterfinals With Amazing Last-Second Save

Gunok made the save of the tournament to save Turkey against Austria.

Ryan Phillips

Mert Gunok just became a national hero in Turkey by making the best save we've seen at Euro 2024.

In the 95th minute of the match and his team holding on to a tenuous 2–1 lead against Austria, Gunok was called upon to make the save of his life in what would become the final sequence of the match. It won't soon be forgotten, as it saved Turkey's tournament, sending them through to the quarterfinals.

With the Austrians pressing to attack late, Michael Gregoritsch lifted a long cross into the box, where Christoph Baumgartner was rushing forward. Baumgartner rose up and headed it for the left side of the goal. It looked certain to find the back of the net. At the last moment, Gunok dove, fully stretched out and swatted the ball away off a bounce.

And another look.

What an absolute monster save in the biggest possible moment, in stoppage time in the Round of 16 at Euro 2024.

Gunok is the keeper for Besiktas and has become the national team's regular in net. After that save it's not hard to understand why.

Ryan Phillips is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. Ryan has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining the SI team in 2024. He also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. Ryan is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism school.

