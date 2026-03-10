Two Former MLS Players Issued Lifetime League Bans for Gambling

Major League Soccer has issued lifetime bans to former Columbus Crew teammates Derrick Jones, 29, and Yaw Yeboah, 28, for gambling, the league announced Monday.

Neither player is currently under an MLS club contract, with Jones’s contract option declined after last season and Yeboah competing internationally in the Chinese Super League.

MLS’s review, which began five months ago, has concluded that the Ghanaian internationals engaged in “extensive gambling” together during the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The pair bet on their own teams and individual performances, including Jones’s likelihood of drawing a yellow card in an October 2024 match against Red Bull New York, which he ultimately did.

Jones and Yeboah also likely shared confidential information about the yellow card draw with other bettors.

MLS Commissioner Vows to Uphold League’s Integrity

Derrick Jones and Yaw Yeboah have received lifetime suspensions from MLS for betting on matches, one incident they found was in a match against New York.



Both Yeboah and Jones placed a bet on Jones to earn a yellow card in the match. Here is the play that he received the card: pic.twitter.com/phe60O3CY8 — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) March 9, 2026

“Major League Soccer remains steadfast in its commitment to match integrity,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said. “The league will continue to enforce its policies, enhance education efforts, and advocate for the elimination of yellow card wagering in all states to protect the integrity of our competition for clubs, players, and fans.”

A spokesperson for the Columbus Crew added: “The Columbus Crew are proud of the reputation we’ve established in MLS and global soccer that’s rooted in respect and integrity throughout our organization. We fully condemn all actions and notions that aren’t aligned with these critical values for our Club and any individual’s activity contradicting the principles of fair competition that are pivotal to our team, league and sport.”

MLS received suspicious betting alerts in October and promptly placed the two on administrative leave pending review through a law firm. Jones was still a member of the Crew at the time, while Yeboah was under contract with LAFC.

“The Crew – who strictly adhere to all MLS policies on educating and enforcing sports gambling regulations with team personnel – fully cooperated with the league since first learning about the inquiry regarding the players in question,” Columbus said. “Given the nature of the investigation, the Club defers all comment on its results and discipline to the league.”

