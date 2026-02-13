Two New Names in Frame for Tottenham Job—But Former Player Scoffs at ‘Speculation’

Tottenham Hotspur intend to hire an interim manager until the end of the season, reports have revealed, with former Borussia Dortmund managers Marco Rose and Edin Terzić among five coaches under consideration.

Thomas Frank was relieved of his managerial duties earlier this week, with Spurs just five points clear of the relegation zone ahead of a north London derby against league leaders Arsenal.

His exit has led to suggestions that former Tottenham striker Robbie Keane could be tempted to leave his role at Ferencváros, but the Irishman was dismissive after watching his side canter to a 4–0 win in the Hungarian Cup, stating “I can’t help speculation” before marching away from his pitch-side interview.

The Telegraph had reported that Keane, who bagged 122 goals in 306 games for Tottenham across two spells with the club, had been spoken about as a potential option, but he’d only be interested in heading back to north London on one condition.

Keane Not Interested in Interim Role

Robbie Keane has enjoyed success in his young managerial career. | Ryan Crockett/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

While it is stressed that Keane, now 45 years old, would be happy to speak with Tottenham about the vacancy, he would only do so with the promise of a permanent position.

The former Maccabi Tel Aviv boss would apparently have no interest in taking charge as an interim, which multiple outlets have now claimed is the route Tottenham intend to go down. Indeed, he’d only entertain walking away from Ferencváros’s title charge if it meant a guaranteed, long-term contract with his former employers.

Confirmation from The Telegraph’s Matt Law that Spurs intend to copy what Manchester United are currently doing with Michael Carrick should rule Keane out entirely.

Who Will Be Tottenham’s Next Manager?

Mauricio Pochettino would be a popular appointment. | Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

Spurs want a new manager in place by Monday and are thought to have already started talks with a number of candidates.

The list will almost certainly include the popular choice of Mauricio Pochettino, whose contract with the U.S. men’s national team expires after the World Cup this summer. Buying him out of his current deal would cost a significant sum.

Of those currently unattached, eyes may be drawn to Roberto De Zerbi, who snubbed an approach from Spurs before they ultimately hired Frank last summer. The Italian recently departed Marseille but may prefer to wait until the summer in the hope that his list of admirers grows.

Rose and Terzić both feature on Spurs’ list, The Telegraph note in a separate report, although whether they are seen as potential interim options or more concrete appointments for the summer is not yet clear.

Former boss Tim Sherwood recently admitted his interest in a return, while Ryan Mason is likely to have been discussed after two stints as caretaker in 2021 and 2023. The former midfielder departed West Bromwich Albion in January and would be available immediately.

Whoever gets the immediate job has an immense challenge on their hands. Spurs are still clear of the relegation zone but are undoubtedly trending in the wrong direction and are perilously close to disaster. This may be more than a simple case of steadying the ship.

