UEFA Champions League Predictions: Matchday 11/27

Liverpool welcomes Real Madrid to Anfield in a rematch of 2017–18 and 2021-22 finals to end the fifth matchweek of Champions League action.

Max Mallow

UEFA Champions League action in November wraps up with Liverpool hosting Real Madrid. / IMAGO/Fred Porcu

The UEFA Champions League continues Nov. 27 with Liverpool hosting Real Madrid in one of, if not the most anticipated matches of the league phase. As well, Juventus, Aston Villa, Borussia Dortmund and more are in action as the second half of the phase transpires.

Crvena zvezda vs. VfB Stuttgart

Prediction: Crvena zvezda 0–2 VfB Stuttgart

This is a must-win match for Stuttgart if its to climb into the 24 qualifying spots. Crvena zvezda is one of five teams yet to pick up a point in the league phase. The Bundesliga team gets the job done on the road moving up to seven points.

SK Sturm Graz vs. Girona

Prediction: SK Sturm Graz 1–2 Girona

SK Sturm Graz hosts Girona with both teams coming in off a loss. SK Sturm Graz failed to score against Dortmund in a 0–1 loss while Girona was dismantled 0–4 by PSV.

Aston Villa vs. Juventus

Prediction: Aston Villa 2–2 Juventus

The Old Lady travels to England to face Unai Emery's Aston Villa. The host suffered its first defeat of the league phase last time out in a major upset by Club Brugge. In what should be a closely contested tie, both teams come away with a point.

Monaco vs. Benfica

Prediction: Monaco 2–1 Benfica

A sneaky pick for the game to watch this week. Monaco is one of the surprises of the league phase undefeated through its first four games on 10 points. Benfica suffered back-to-back losses in recent matchweeks to Feyenoord and Bayern Munich. A chance to bounce back for the Portuguese side, but Monaco keeps it rolling at home.

PSV vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

Prediction: PSV 3–1 Shakhtar Donetsk

Hot off a 4–0 demolition of Girona, PSV wlecomes Shakhtar Donetsk. The Eredivisie side keeps it rolling with a second straight win to build some space between those qualifying and those not.

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid

Prediction: Liverpool 3–1 Real Madrid

Real Madrid might have the edge over Liverpool in recent UCL encounters, but the defending European champions are walking into Anfield without Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo, Dani Carvajal, Éder Militão, David Alaba and Aurélien Tchouaméni. The Reds should have no problem exploiting Real Madrid's depleted backline and securing a victory at home.—Amanda Langell

Celtic vs. Club Brugge

Prediction: Celtic 1–2 Club Brugge

Club Brugge comes in after a major upset over previously perfect Aston Villa. The Belgian side uses that confidence to take down Celtic.

Bologna vs. Lille

Prediction: Bologna 1–2 Lille

Bologna has just one point from its first four matches in the league phase compared Lille's seven. The Ligue 1 side gets a win on the road moving to double digit points increasing their chances of qualifying.

Dinamo Zagreb vs. Borussia Dortmund

Prediction: Dinamo Zagreb 1–3 Borussia Dortmund

After what some would consider a disappointing performance against SK Sturm Graz, Dortmund's attacking prowess gets back on track to defeat Dinamo Zagreb on the road.

