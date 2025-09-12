UEFA Confirm Men’s and Women’s 2027 Champions League Final Venues
UEFA have announced Spain and Poland as the host countries for the Champions League finals in 2027, while Austria will host the 2026 Super Cup.
Atlético Madrid’s Riyadh Air Metropolitano will host the men’s Champions League final while the Stadion Narodowy in Poland will host the women’s final.
Atléti’s home ground last hosted the biggest night in European football in 2019 when Liverpool defeated Tottenham Hotspur to capture their sixth and latest European Cup. Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi were the goalscorers on that occasion—the former tucking away a penalty in the opening moments of the game after a dubious handball award.
With the Champions League final returning to the Metropolitano, the 2027 event will mark the sixth final hosted in Madrid. To that, London as a city will be the only place that has hosted more. The Santiago Bernabéu hosted European Cup finals in 1957, 1969, 1980 and 2010.
The game will be played on Saturday, June 5, 2027, two weeks after the women’s final is staged. This season’s showpiece event will be held in Oslo, Norway, with Arsenal looking to defend the title they sensationally won last season when defeating heavy favourites Barcelona Femení in the final.
The announcement comes just a few days before the 2025–26 men’s Champions League gets underway. Thirty-six teams from across Europe will battle it out in the league phase for the second year running. From there, the top eight teams will directly advance to the knockout stage round of 16 while another 16 sides compete in a two-legged playoff. All Champions League knockout stage games are two-legged affairs except for the final.
UEFA also confirmed the the 2026 Super Cup will take place in Salzburg, Austria at the Red Bull Arena. Paris Saint-Germain won this year’s iteration after defeating Tottenham Hotspur on penalties at the Stadio Friuli in Udine, Italy. The win marked the seventh win in a row for the Champions League representative.