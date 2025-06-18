Under-Pressure Ruben Amorim Learns Fixture Fate, Tough Start for Man Utd
Manchester United’s new chapter will be seriously tested straight off the bat when the 2025–26 Premier League season kicks off.
It feels like 2024–25 has not long finished, but the Premier League released the full new fixture list on Wednesday morning, as fans near and far held their collective breath to discover the key dates.
After finishing last season in 15th place—a lowest in the Premier League era and worst overall since being relegated in 1973–74—Amorim is seeking a fresh beginning.
The Portuguese struggled to implement his ideas, having been hired in November without a real opportunity to properly work a very specific tactical system into place due to the demanding and relentless schedule. But he now a full pre-season to build is ahead of him.
United have also recruited proactively by bringing in Matheus Cunha already, and remain interested in several other targets to strengthen further.
Yet there will be no opportunity to gently ease into the new campaign.
United start the season with a visit to Old Trafford from Arsenal on the weekend of August 17.
Fulham away, and newly promoted Burnley at home follow in the remainder of August, but when United return from the September international break it’s the first Manchester derby of the season against a new look City determined to bounce back from their own substandard 2024–25.
September is rough. After the Etihad Stadium, Chelsea at Old Trafford immediately follows, before a testing away trip to Brentford—if United have been successful in recruiting Bryan Mbeumo, that could be a quick return for the Cameroonian forward to his former turf.
Into October, United face Sunderland for the first time since 2017, followed by Liverpool at Anfield, and Brighton & Hove Albion at home—the Seagulls have won six of the last eight meetings between the two clubs across all competitions, including home and away in the Premier League last season.
The first half of November then sees challenging back-to-back away games at Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur.
Overall, United’s first 11 league fixtures of 2025–26 includes all of last season’s top four, three others from the top half, and the team that agonisingly beat them in the Europa League final.