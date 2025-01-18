USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Venezuela: International Friendlies
The United States men's national team plays the first of their two January international friendlies on Jan. 18 taking on Venezuela.
Taking place at Inter Miami's Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, FL, the USMNT will be without many of their key stars including Christian Pulisic, Antonee Robinson, Weston McKennie, Gio Reyna, Folarin Balogun, Tim Weah, Yunus Musah, Tyler Adams and more. Though, January poses a big opportunity for those to earn their first senior national team caps as Mauricio Pochettino continues to assess his squad.
Pochettino will be taking charge of the USMNT in just his fifth game. Given the importance of going deep in the Concacaf Nations League later this year in March, he'll have a close eye on those selected to play this month.
Here's how the USMNT could line up vs. Venezuela on Saturday, Jan. 18.
USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Venezuela (4-2-3-1)
GK: Matt Freese—NYCFC's starting goalkeeper makes his first senior start for the Stars and Stripes.
RB: Shaq Moore—The FC Dallas defender could be deployed on the right.
CB: Tim Ream—Still a valued member of USA's camp, the former Fulham defender gets the start next to Miles Robinson.
CB: Miles Robinson—FC Cincinnati's central defender pairs Ream at the back.
LB: DeJuan Jones—DeJuan Jones could be in line to make his ninth appearance for the men's senior team.
CM: Benjamin Cremaschi—The Inter Miami midfielder impressed during the Herons' Supporters Shield run.
CM: Jack McGlynn—The Philadelphia Union midfielder would be making just his second senior appearance for the Stars and Stripes.
AM: Diego Luna—Real Salt Lake's attacking midfielder will be deployed as the furthest creator.
RW: Brian Gutierrez—The Chicago Fire attacking midfielder had eight goal contributions in the 2024 MLS season.
LW: Caden Clark—Jesus Ferreira could've been in line to start, but Clark could be poised for a senior team debut.
ST: Patrick Agyemang—As Charlotte's only goal scorer to reach double digits last season, Agyemang gets the nod up top for his first senior cap.