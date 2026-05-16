USMNT Projected World Cup Roster—Locks, Bubble Players and Is Pulisic Assured?

U.S. men’s national team manager Mauricio Pochettino doesn’t have much longer to assess his plans for the World Cup as the deadline to name the 26 players that will represent the Stars and Stripes this summer quickly approaches.

While FIFA requires all rosters to be submitted by June 1, U.S. Soccer will unveil its roster on May 26 at an event in New York City. The team will largely be determined then, with only injury replacements available up until the June 12 World Cup opener against Paraguay in Los Angeles.

Here, Sports Illustrated takes a look at the tiers the USMNT players find themselves in, whether they’re roster locks, on the bubble or at risk of missing out.

The Starters and Roster Locks

Weston McKennie scored against Belgium in the March friendlies. | Omar Vega/USSF/Getty Images

There aren’t many USMNT players who are true locks for the starting lineup, given that Pochettino has played over 60 players since taking over as the USMNT boss. Yet, there are a few that are assured to be on the squad.

Folarin Balogun, with his 19 goals and five assists across all competitions with AS Monaco this season, should be the most confident player in the starting conversation. At the same time, Weston McKennie’s versatility and form with Juventus should have him in contention as well. At the back, nobody is safer than Crystal Palace center defensive stalwart Chris Richards.

Outside of those four, there are questions throughout the starting lineup. Rounding out the locks on the squad would be goalkeepers Matt Freese (New York City FC) and Matt Turner (New England Revolution), as well as midfielders Tyler Adams (AFC Bournemouth) and Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen), striker Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven), and left back Antonee Robinson (Fulham).

There is, however, a name that isn’t in the locks, but could play a key role...

The Hopeful Bubble: Is Christian Pulisic Assured?

Christian Pulisic has been in dismal form. | Robin Alam/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Christian Pulisic. The man on the front of the U.S. edition of the 48 Sports Illustrated covers ahead of the World Cup, and that is already the face of American soccer is only considered a seeming lock for the roster because of his brand, name and past. If it weren’t for that, based purely on his form, he would be no guarantee.

The 27-year-old AC Milan attacker is in the worst form of his professional career and has amassed just one assist in 2026 for club and country. He has had few chances and has been uninvolved in most of AC Milan’s positive moments this season, despite continuing to get regular minutes under manager Massimiliano Allegri.

“I’m just going to try to live in the moment and enjoy it a bit more,” Pulisic told Sports Illustrated. “I was probably difficult to talk to during the whole experience. I was so locked in, just getting ready, [awestruck] like ‘This is the World Cup.’ It was so big. I just want to, in some ways, be a bit more relaxed and try to enjoy the experience more this time.”

While he will be on the roster, any reliance on Pulisic is, at best, a hope.

Outside of the headliner, the hopeful bubble no doubt includes fullbacks Alex Freeman (CF Villarreal) and Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven), center backs Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati) and Mark McKenzie (Toulouse), as well as midfielders Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps) and striker Haji Wright (Coventry City FC)

Of those names, Dest and Berhalter stand out the most. Dest, a former FC Barcelona fullback, has enjoyed stellar play as a transitional fullback since returning from a lengthy injury absence. At the same time, Berhalter has been a key MLS performer, with six goals—most from long range—and pinpoint set-piece accuracy, helping him to seven assists.

For Wright, minutes may be hard to come by due to Balogun and Pepi’s goalscoring prowess. Still, his production with 17 EFL Championship goals to help Coventry City to the title and Premier League promotion should not be ignored.

The Less Hopeful Bubble

Tim Weah is nursing an injury as the World Cup approaches. | Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Here, we’ve slotted players so there wouldn’t be any shock to see them on the roster, but they might not feel completely comfortable just yet. Maybe their families are waiting to book hotels in World Cup cities.

This is where midfielders Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake) and Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough) come in, as well as winger Tim Weah (Marseille). Luna missed the March camp due to injury but has been electrifying and skillful in his return to RSL, scoring four goals and three assists while showcasing his unique dribbling talents. Morris, meanwhile, made 37 appearances as Middlesbrough enjoyed a run to the EFL Championship play-off semifinals.

Weah would be the closest to a lock amid this group, given his versatility and 28 Ligue 1 games this season. However, he is dealing with an injury expected to sideline him until late May, which could hamper his impact at the World Cup. Fellow Ligue 1 midfielder Tanner Tessmann also fits here, given his muscle injury.

One of the few Americans in the Premier League, Brenden Aaronson wraps up this tier, having not enjoyed many standout moments in the red, white and blue, but with four goals and five assists in Premier League action with Leeds United this season.

It’s a Toss-Up

Gio Reyna has struggled for minutes this season. | John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

Pochettino’s mix of players through his time in charge leaves several spots on the USMNT as potential toss-ups. Gio Reyna, often lauded as the most talented player in the group, likely leads this section.

The 23-year-old has played just 487 minutes with Borussia Mönchengladbach this season and recently scored his first goal, an inconsequential one, in a 3-1 loss to Augsburg on May 9.

While Reyna’s midfield role leads this group, it’s also here where we see defenders Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC) and Auston Trusty (Celtic FC).

It’s also here where we find the third goalkeeper. Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew) should probably get the call, but Roman Celentano (FC Cincinnati) and Chris Brady (Chicago Fire) could also make it without a shock.

Realistically, it’s a toss-up with so much of the roster, especially when 26 players are available, and many teams might not use beyond the 18th player on the list.

Likely Missing Out

Zavier Gozo has been impressive with Real Salt Lake in 2026. | Shaun Clark/Getty Images

With such a competitive player pool, some standout players will miss out.

Teenage midfielder Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake) and 19-year-old attacker Julian Hall (Red Bull New York) are likely among those, as well as midfielder Jack McGlynn, center back Tristan Blackmon (Vancouver Whitecaps) and attackers Alex Zendejas (Club América) and Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps).

USMNT Projected 2026 World Cup Roster in Full

Goalkeepers

Patrick Schulte (Chicago Fire, 0 caps)

Matt Freese (New York City FC, 13 caps)

Matt Turner (New England Revolution, 53 caps)

Center Backs

Mark McKenzie (Toulouse, 26 caps)

Tim Ream (Charlotte FC, 80 caps)

Chris Richards (Crystal Palace, 38 caps)

Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati, 35 caps)

Auston Trusty (Celtic, 5 caps)

Full Backs

Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew, 17 caps)

Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven, 37 caps)

Alex Freeman (Villarreal, 14 caps)

Antonee Robinson (Fulham, 51 caps)

Midfielders

Tyler Adams (Bournemouth, 52 caps)

Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps, 10 caps)

Gio Reyna (Borussia Mönchengladbach, 35 caps)

Weston McKennie (Juventus, 63 caps)

Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders, 44 caps)

Tanner Tessmann (Lyon, 13 caps)

Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen, 27 caps)

Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake, 18 caps)

Forwards

Brendan Aaronson (Leeds United, 56 caps)

Christian Pulisic (AC Milan, 83 caps)

Tim Weah (Lyon, 48 caps)

Folarin Balogun (Monaco, 24 caps)

Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven, 35 caps)

Haji Wright (Coventry City, 20 caps)

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