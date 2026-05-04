USMNT’s Three Best Players of the Week: Luna’s World Cup Case, Pepi’s Top Form

It’s down to the wire for any players hoping to crack into the U.S. men’s national team for the 2026 World Cup, as manager Mauricio Pochettino is set to unveil his 26-man squad for the tournament at a New York City event on May 26.

While European seasons began to wind down this weekend, with Haji Wright and Coventry City celebrating the EFL Championship title and Premier League promotion, campaigns continued across the rest of Europe and MLS.

Among the players that are near locks to make the roster, Folarin Balgoun scored for Monaco, his ninth game with at least a goal in his last 10 Ligue 1 appearances, while Christian Pulisic’s goalless streak reached a dismal 17 games with AC Milan. Sergiño Dest also returned from injury with PSV Eindhoven, while potential call-up Sebastian Berhalter picked up another set-piece assist for Vancouver Whitecaps.

With another week of play in the rearview, Sports Illustrated picks out the top three U.S. players who stood out.

Diego Luna

Diego Luna made a strong case for the USMNT World Cup squad this weekend. | Chris Gardner/MLS/Getty Images

Diego Luna has hit incredible form for Real Salt Lake since returning from an early-season injury, with three goals and three assists in his last five games. Yet, it was his performance in this weekend’s 2–0 win over the Portland Timbers that reminded so many of the unique skillset he can offer to the USMNT, if selected for the World Cup.

Still just 22 years old, Luna has quickly become a leader on an exciting and youthful MLS side. His dribbling, however, is the key thing that stands out. Keeping the ball close to his feet and taking quick, small steps, he proves a challenge for defenders, while keeping his head up to pick out passes, as he did in his 100th RSL appearance on the weekend.

In the play below, Luna begins by making a quick head scan to ensure he has positioned himself in a pocket of space for when his teammate wins back possession of the ball. Once he gets the ball at his feet, there’s no hesitation in driving forward, as he continues to scan for a passing option, reading the potential play in anticipation. Then, he makes a quick pass to Juan Manuel Sanabria before continuing his run behind the defender and finishing a one-time shot.

Juanma and Diego are making it look too easy 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/MLuNQeLttM — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) May 2, 2026

And then there was this nifty dribble as well—if only he’d finished it.

Imagine if Diego Luna had finished this😳 pic.twitter.com/2XnWEwqeG2 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 2, 2026

While the USMNT has a deeper player pool than ever, no player offers a skillset or approach exactly like Luna's. Although he was unable to make a significant difference in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup final against Mexico, he could be a key tool off the bench at the World Cup—especially when it comes to Group D opponents, which rank outside the world’s elite.

Joe Scally

Joe Scally thrived in an unfamiliar position on the weekend. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Joe Scally usually lines up as a right back or a right wingback for Borussia Mönchengladbach, but this week saw him start on the left and continue in the unfamiliar position for 90 minutes, where he thrived.

The 23-year-old helped his side to a 1–0 upset of second-place Borussia Dortmund, while highlighting his potential versatility when it comes to which side he plays on. Already a versatile option as wingback or fullback, if Pochettino opts for a three or four-man backline, the possibility of playing on the left could make him an invaluable addition to the World Cup roster.

While there have been doubts about his attacking potential as a wingback, his defensive prowess could outweigh that. At the same time, he has also shown more offensive vigor throughout this season, scoring two goals and three assists, while putting a shot on target and completing three dribbles in this weekend’s win.

With regular starts in the Bundesliga against elite attackers, Scally’s stock seems to rise every week, and this one was no different, putting him in fine form as the roster selection draws near.

Ricardo Pepi

Ricardo Pepi netted his 17th goal across all competitions in a 2–2 draw against Ajax. | Photo Prestige/Soccrates/Getty Images

The battle for the USMNT’s top striker role is heating up in the weeks before the World Cup, and Ricardo Pepi is contending for a starting position, especially if that designation relied solely on goalscoring.

Na een halve minuut komt PSV al op voorsprong via Ricardo Pepi!🤯#ajapsv pic.twitter.com/O05F9ERxv8 — ESPN NL (@ESPNnl) May 2, 2026

This weekend saw the 23-year-old score in PSV Eindhoven’s 2–2 draw against fellow Dutch giants Ajax, scoring in the first minute of play to bring him to 14 goals in league play and 17 across his 31 appearances in all competitions this season.

While his goal-scoring stands out, the game also showed some improvements in his defensive efforts, making a tackle and three recoveries as he rounds into form on the other side of the ball, which has previously held him back from more high-stakes minutes with the USMNT.

READ THE LATEST USMNT NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC