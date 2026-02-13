USMNT Weekend Spotlight: McKennie Crosses Paths With Winter Olympics

The form and health for U.S. men’s national team players ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup becomes an ever more pertinent focus as we kick on into February.

The first half of the season saw several players suffer injuries or struggle for minutes, but things have generally improved for American players abroad in recent weeks. Add the imminent return of Christian Pulisic for AC Milan and things are looking rosy.

There's little doubt USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino is having similar thoughts as he prepares to select his roster for the March international window, which will effectively be his final opportunity to test players for the summer's tournament.

In-Form Weston McKennie Looks to Sparkle Again

Weston McKennie will play in Milan during the 2026 Olympics. | Filippo Alfero/Juventus FC/Getty Images

Few players in the world are playing with the confidence that Weston McKennie has right now and this week could see him cross paths with some of the best athletes in the world at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

Boasting form that has seen him score five goals in his last 10 games, he leads Juventus to San Siro—the scene of last week’s Winter Olympics opening ceremony—and a heavyweight clash with Inter Milan. McKennie stood tall when Juve faced up against champions Napoli recently, playing well in a 3–0 win, and the USMNT midfielder-turned-forward is under pressure to show that display against top class opposition was no fluke,

A win could take Juventus third in the table, and victory could then allow McKennie to rest up and take in some Olympic action before leaving Milan. His teammate, Canada international Jonathan David, has already linked up with officials in Milan to show his support, and there’s nothing stopping the 27-year-old from cheering on U.S. athletes once his work is done.

Winter Olympic Cameo

Match Date, KO Time: Saturday, Feb. 14—2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT

Saturday, Feb. 14—2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT Channel: Paramount+, DAZN

Pulisic’s Probable Return for AC Milan

Christian Pulisic has missed two matches due to bursitis. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Christian Pulisic could be back in AC Milan’s squad for Friday’s game at Pisa, having missed the last two matches across all competitions.

The USMNT’s most recognizable player last played on Jan. 25 in a 1–1 draw against AS Roma, before Milan manager Max Allegri confirmed he was suffering with bursitis—an inflammation of fluid-filled sacs near joints.

Pulisic was electrifying in the early months of the 2025–26 campaign but a hamstring injury disrupted his personal progress and also Milan’s title charge. They now sit eight points behind neighborhood rivals Inter, with a game in hand, and can’t afford any more slip-ups.

While not expected to start against Pisa, any kind of Pulisic return is a big boost for a USMNT side that will be relying on him to lead the charge at the World Cup.

How to Watch Pulisic's Return

Match Date, KO Time: Friday, Feb. 13—2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT

Friday, Feb. 13—2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT Channel: Paramount+, DAZN

Alex Freeman

Alex Freeman's fight for more minutes with Villarreal has begun. | IMAGO/AOP.Press

Fresh off making his European and La Liga debut for Villarreal against RCD Espanyol, former Orlando City fullback Alex Freeman could be in line for a first start against Getafe.

The 2025 MLS Young Player of the Year played 17 minutes as the Yellow Submarine rose to fourth in the table with a thumping 4–1 win, and they could go third with a win this weekend, overtaking Johnny Cardoso's Atlético Madrid in the process.

Freeman is competing with Santiago Mouriño and Sergi Cardona for regular minutes, but he showed promising signs of being able to overlap Canada right winger Tajon Buchanan in order to create a dangerous pace dynamic.

Rotation could also aid Freeman’s cause, given Villarreal are back in action next Wednesday against Levante.

Freeman's Villarreal

Match Date, KO Time: Saturday, Feb. 14—10:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT

Saturday, Feb. 14—10:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT Channel: ESPN Select, FuboTV

