USMNT Weekend Spotlight: Patrick Agyemang Fights for World Cup Spot

When Patrick Agyemang made his move to Derby County in the English Championship and left MLS, he knew it would be a gamble. Now midway through his first season in Europe, is he forcing his way onto the U.S. men’s national team’s World Cup roster?

By virtue of his MLS success with Charlotte FC, Agyemang had become the top choice for the North American-heavy 2025 Gold Cup squad and showed flashes of what he could be for a USMNT led by manager Mauricio Pochettino.

However, once the 25-year-old moved overseas, his form dipped. Agyemang found himself struggling for USMNT opportunities. His rise, from college soccer in Rhode Island to MLS Next Pro, MLS and now the English second tier, has been swift but not without its hiccups at each step.

Yet, after some struggles to find his footing with Derby County, his play and attacking output has improved, putting him in contention for not only the USMNT’s March friendlies against Germany and Portugal, but the final World Cup squad.

Standing a towering 6'4" and leaning on his long strides to separate from defenders, Agyemang has nine goals in 26 league appearances this season, often playing as a solo striker at the top of Derby’s 4-2-3-1.

Having scored in three of his last four matches against Preston North End, West Bromwich Albion and Bristol City, he enters this weekend’s clash against Ipswich Town looking to add to an impressive tally. A win for his seventh-place side could push them above Wrexham and into the Championship playoff spots.

And for Agyemang, it’s about keeping his levels high and earning his spot in a competitive USMNT striker pool. Luckily for him, he’s in his best form since May 2025—the last time he scored in back-to-back games against D.C. United and Chicago Fire in MLS.

How to Watch Agyemang’s Search for a Three-Game Goal Streak

Match Date, KO Time: Saturday, Feb. 7—7:30 a.m. ET / 4:35 a.m. PT

Saturday, Feb. 7—7:30 a.m. ET / 4:35 a.m. PT Channel: CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, FuboTV

Noahkai Banks Making World Cup Roster Push

Noahkai Banks has had a standout season and is pushing for the World Cup roster. | Marcel Engelbrecht/Firo Sportphoto/Getty Images

It’s getting to a point with Noahkai Banks that Pochettino may have to consider bringing him to the World Cup, if the thought hasn’t already crossed his mind. The 19-year-old center back, playing in a back three for FC Augsburg, has been nothing short of exceptional and there’s plenty of reasons to be excited about his future.

While he missed the match against Bayern Munich two weeks ago due to suspension, he returned with a standout showing to help his side to a 2–1 win over FC. St. Pauli, bringing them to 11th in the Bundesliga table.

Banks has played 1,253 minutes in the German top flight this year and is set to surpass his last year’s total against Mainz, who feature fellow American Lennard Maloney.

How to Watch Noahkai Banks This Weekend

Match Date, KO Time : Saturday, Feb. 7—9:30 a.m. ET / 6:30 a.m. PT

: Saturday, Feb. 7—9:30 a.m. ET / 6:30 a.m. PT Channel: ESPN Select, FuboTV

Malik Tillman’s Crazy Form

Malik Tillman (left) will face USMNT teammates Gio Reyna and Joe Scally this weekend. | Jörg Schüler/Bayer 04 Leverkusen/Getty Images

Few players have produced as much as Malik Tillman, pushing for a starting role as USMNT’s No. 10, has in recent weeks.

He takes center stage of a heavy American battle this weekend as Bayer Leverkusen take on Borussia Mönchengladbach—Tillman is Bayer’s representative while Gio Reyna and Joe Scally are prominent players for the opposition.

Among the three, Tillman’s performances are the most intriguing at the moment. He’s scored three goals in two matches over the past week, though he missed out in the 3–0 win over St. Pauli in the DFB Pokal.

How to Watch Tillman Face Reyna, Scally

Match Date, KO Time : Saturday, Jan. 31—12:30 p.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT

: Saturday, Jan. 31—12:30 p.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT Channel: ESPN Select, FuboTV

READ THE LATEST USMNT NEWS, REACTION AND ANALYSIS