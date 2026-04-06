USMNT World Cup Hopeful Suffers Injury, Carried Off on Stretcher

USMNT striker Patrick Agyemang suffered an injury on Monday in Derby County’s match against Stoke City and was stretchered off the field towards the end of the first half.

It was a non-contact, seemingly-fluke accident, as Agyemang attempted to control the ball with his chest but landed awkwardly, injuring his lower left leg—potentially his ankle or Achilles.

With World Cup kickoff less than 10 weeks away—and manager Mauricio Pochettino hoping to name his final roster even sooner, this could be a devastating blow for Agyemang and the USMNT.

The 25-year-old star striker, who first made his debut in a U.S. Soccer jersey back in January 2025, clocked serious minutes in the Stars and Stripes’ March international window last week. He subbed on at the 71st minute against Belgium on March 28 and immediately made an impact, scoring a consolation goal 15 minutes later to soften Belgium’s destruction, 5–2. Agyemang then played the second half of the U.S.’s loss to Portugal on Tuesday, subbing on for the recently ineffective, yet continual star Christian Pulisic.

Although competing with the likes of Pulisic, Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi, among others, for a striker spot on manager Mauricio Pochettino’s final World Cup roster, Agyemang has proven his worth, especially given his recent play across the pond at the club level.

Agyemang has tallied 10 goals and three assists for Derby County in his 32 starts for the Championship side, leaving MLS for the East Midlands last July on a club-record transfer from Charlotte FC.

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