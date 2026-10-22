Is There Anything That Lamine Yamal Can’t Do?

We look at the numbers this year of Lamin because we know he's always been a showman.

We know he's always been technically amazing.

He's been a dribbler, a creator, but you now look at the goal scoring figures that he's starting to add to his game now, and it's just becoming a bit frightening because what can't he do?

What can't he do?

He's unstoppable 1v1.

He can find a pass out of nothing.

And now he's curling it from 35 yards out after taking a man on the dribble.

How do you stop a guy like that, man?

When he's playing at this level, how do you stop Laminal?

And he also seems that finishing is not even his main goal on the pitch.

He enjoys more giving assists to his teammates, and that'll come.

Don't worry, eventually Lamin will start getting goal driven and.

You're gonna see him become a player that scores 25 to 30 every season.

I don't think he'll ever get to Mbappe or Holland's level just because of the, well, what they do is amazing, but I don't even think it's in his nature.

But he will end up being a player that is consistently scoring 25 to 30 goals in all competitions.

There's no question about it.

And when that happens, already I think he's the best player in the world, but the fact that it's even a conversation, I think eventually it's gonna get to a point where it gets a bit uncomfortable for everyone else.

Luca, you.

Are a huge Neymar Junior fan.

So when, when you see La Minamal on the pitch, what do you think?

Do , I mean, do you feel the same?

I, I, I don't feel the same because I think when you're a child growing up, you feel different emotion watching certain players, and now as an adult you appreciate brilliance, but it's not the same feeling, he turned 23.

No, I know.

I guess unfortunately I'm an adult, isn't it?

At the same time, I'm not a child.

Mourinholi Ali ?

Yesterday I was 25 and today.

I'm 54.

Time goes by.

Time goes quick, man.

He said something like that.

Yeah, no, but I think for like the, the, the kids growing up nowadays, Lamine is what Neymar was to like my generation, you know.

Um, I love watching Yamal.

I remember when I, I, I, I was lucky enough to watch him live in the Euros against us, and at that point when I watched him there, I thought he was the best player in the world already at 16, because of what I'd seen from that game.

I was just like, I don't think anyone else can replicate it.

And he's only further developed and enhanced his game, like Leo said, his numbers have.

Come outrageous.

He's a confident player, like he, he doesn't feel pressure, he, he knows he's the best.

And I always, like, that's something that I always appreciate with Ronaldo and I always respected, where regardless of what people thought, he, in his mind, he was always number one, and Lamine's got that arrogance about him, and I think you need that to really reach the pinnacle of anything you do in life, especially in sports.

But he's just a joy, man, even the Galatasaray game, the way he ran the show, I mean, that assist to Gordon.

I think it's even more outrageous that the ball flings off the defender's leg at an uncontrolled pace, and he still somehow controls it into his stride, into a ball roll, and it's escorted.

He loses possession of the ball, it flies off the defender's shin, he somehow controls it into one movement.

He's got this touch of the football that very few players I've ever seen in my lifetime have, and.

He's destined for greatness.

He's destined to be an all-time greatest.

He's destined.

I think he, he is great.

Like, when I say destined, I mean to be an all-timer.

If he ends his career today, man , he's one of the best players I've ever watched in my life.

Fair enough.

I, I, I, we always wanna wait and see how the career goes, and I guess maybe it's a little hypocritical because the other day I said, Jude, you need to let him finish his career.

But Yamal's hit such a level already that I mean, we're already saying he's the greatest teenager we've ever seen.

I'd care.

I don't know if there's ever been a player this young who was in my eyes the best player in the world at this age.

Maybe you have to go back to Pele.

I don't know.

R 9, maybe potentially, but when he was 18, was he the, I mean, he won the Ballon d'Or quite young, right?

He won the Ballon d'Or, but he wasn't that young.

I mean, I was in the stadium against Spain and And I came, came out of the stadium and, and Euros yeah, in Spain.

I say, what, what I just saw here and you know what, for me it's, it's disappointing you, you, you hinted that you teased me a little earlier for it, but like it's disappointing for me that maybe it's the age of social media, but I don't think people truly appreciate what they're watching with this kid.

I think there's so many people that hold like tribalism or agendas online, and it really holds them back from appreciating what they're watching.

And I think it happened with Messi too, right?

Like Messi.

I mean, I look at the last World Cup, the, the agendas that people got.

Uh, almost entrenched in, it's really stopped them from enjoying what we were watching, which was a 39 year old running the biggest tournament on the planet on his own.

And I think it's stopping people from appreciating Gamal.

People are so obsessed with words like PR and this and that.

But if you just strip all of that back and watch the 90-minute game, how can you come away from games where this kid is playing and be anything less than absolutely amazed?

He's an absolute joke.