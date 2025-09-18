Vinicius Junior ‘Concerned’ by Real Madrid Role After Xabi Alonso Snub
Vinícius Júnior and his inner circle are reportedly troubled by the Brazil international’s sudden decline in minutes at Real Madrid under new boss Xabi Alonso.
The former Bayer Leverkusen manager turned heads on Tuesday afternoon when he gave the nod to Rodrygo over Vinícius Júnior in Los Blancos’ Champions League opener. For the second time in four games, Alonso limited the superstar winger, who started virtually every match under Carlo Ancelotti, to substitute appearances.
Vinícius Júnior now finds himself in unfamiliar territory: having to battle his fellow countryman for a place in Real Madrid’s XI, all while he remains in tense negotiations for a contract extension.
According to ESPN, the situation has left the player’s staff with the unnerving feeling that Alonso does not “show the same confidence” in Vinícius Júnior that Ancelotti did. Concern is reportedly growing over the forward’s future in white.
After all, Vinícius Júnior has only played the full 90 minutes in one match since Alonso returned to the Spanish capital. The 25-year-old was also not even given a half-hour to impress in the Champions League despite Real Madrid needing to mount the comeback against Marseille.
Alonso doubled down on his decision following Los Blancos’ 2–1 victory over the French outfit, saying, “There will be moments for everyone [to play]. Nobody should feel offended if they don’t play a game, the calendar is very demanding.”
Yet Vinícius Júnior’s shrinking role at Real Madrid could impact his contract talks. ESPN claim if the “situation doesn’t change”, the Brazilian could instead opt to see out his contract with the Spanish giants and then leave as a free agent in 2027.
Negotiations for a new deal already hit a snag over salary demands, Vinícius Júnior thought to be asking for €20 million ($23.3 million) per season, with an additional €10 million in possible bonuses.
Now talks could be even further delayed by the winger’s reported discontent in Alonso’s new-look Real Madrid.