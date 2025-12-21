Vinicius Junior Drops Cryptic Social Media Reaction to Bernabeu Boos
Vinicius Junior had reportedly not even left the Real Madrid dressing room by the time he changed his Instagram profile picture in response to a chorus of boos from the Bernabéu crowd.
As he departed the pitch in Saturday’s 2–0 win over Sevilla, Vinicius faced a mixed response from those in attendance. Plenty of boos could be heard among vocal cheers—highlighting the clear divide in opinion among fans.
Ten minutes after the final whistle, Vinicius made a significant change to his Instagram page. According to MARCA, the winger was still sat in the dressing room when he changed his profile picture from an image of him holding the Madrid shirt to one in the yellow of Brazil instead.
Vinicius also posted photos of himself from the game but did not have an upbeat postmatch message for supporters.
Instead, the Brazil international simply captioned his post: “...”
Teammates Show Support to Vinicius Junior
While the sentiment towards Vinicius’s social media stunt has divided opinion among fans, his Madrid teammates appeared to be nothing but supportive.
Kylian Mbappé, himself celebrating moving level with Cristiano Ronaldo’s calendar goal record, responded with four hearts, while midfielder Jude Bellingham recognized Vinicius as “My number 7.”
Endrick, Marco Asensio, Brazil legend Marcelo and former Madrid right back Lucas Vázquez were also among those with messages of support for Vinicius, whose behavior soon became the primary topic of conversation in manager Xabi Alonso’s press conference.
“The fans are free to express their opinions, but it was a tough match,” Alonso said when asked about the boos in the crowd. “I value the team’s current form, and with these absences, we’ll use this time to rest and come back strong.”
Alonso insisted he had not discussed the incident with Vinicius, adding: “We’ve all been saying our goodbyes in the locker room. We haven’t spoken about it.”