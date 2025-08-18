Vinicius Junior Hails Man Utd Star for Standout Performance vs. Arsenal
Vinícius Júnior praised his fellow countryman Matheus Cunha on social media following his Premier League debut for Manchester United.
Cunha got the nod alongside Bryan Mbeumo in Ruben Amorim’s new-look attack that led the way against Arsenal. The Red Devils were the better team on the day, but they still suffered a 1–0 defeat at Old Trafford to kick off their 2025–26 campaign.
Despite the disappointing result for Manchester United, there were plenty of positives to take away from the match, including Cunha’s performance. The 26-year-old misplaced just two passes, mustered four shots and created one big chance with a sensational run from his own half that carved Arsenal’s defense.
Cunha took to social media following the match and expressed his frustration with the result.
“We deserved so much more!” Cunha wrote on Instagram. “What an honor to debut in this environment. We will continue to improve. It’s just the beginning!”
Vinícius Júnior was one of thousands to comment on the post, writing, “Joga muito!!" The translation reads, “Play too hard!!"
The Real Madrid star has shared the pitch with Cunha for the Seleção, most recently during the June international break. The new Manchester United signing set up Vinícius Júnior’s winner against Paraguay to clinch Brazil’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Cunha is still waiting to register his first goal contribution for the Red Devils since inking a five-year contract with the English outfit, though. The former Wolves standout featured in four preseason matches for Manchester United before playing all 90 minutes against Arsenal in the club’s Premier League opener.
Amorim will need his £62.5 million ($84.7 million) signing to produce in the final third if the 20-time English champions want to begin their climb back up the Premier League standings after a nightmare 2024–25 season.
Cunha gets his next chance to impress at the weekend when Manchester United take the trip to Craven Cottage.