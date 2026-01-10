Virgil van Dijk Hits Out at Reaction to Liverpool’s Draw With Arsenal
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has questioned why the Reds are being praised for their performance in Thursday’s 0–0 draw with Arsenal.
The Gunners, now six points clear at the top of the Premier League table, were the favourites for the midweek meeting at the Emirates Stadium, but Liverpool managed to frustrate their opponents and secured a share of the spoils.
Arne Slot’s side recorded 52% possession away from home but failed to manage a single shot on target in a game which was largely devoid of attacking quality in the final third.
“I am a bit surprised that people think this is a good performance because when we have 60 or 70% ball possession against other teams people find it boring and now it is a good performance,” he said.
"But again we hardly created a chance and now we say, 'What a performance.’ This is who were are, we can dominate possession, we know how to do build-up, but we struggle, obviously, in a few things.
“Set pieces are one of them, dominating moments when we are in the final third, to find the right pass and the right execution, that is something that is still not at the level some other teams are and that’s why we are working every single day.
“Yes we did really well in ball possession but for me it wasn’t that much different than playing Leeds at home or Fulham away, where we dominated ball possession as well.
“But then people are annoyed that these teams are not of the magnitude of Arsenal it is not good enough, which I completely agree on, by the way, because I want to see us creating more chances as well.”
Van Dijk Responds to Martinelli Incident
With little to talk about in terms of goalmouth action, the headline incident from Thursday’s game occurred in the dying embers when Conor Bradley fell to the ground holding his knee and Gunners winger Gabriel Martinelli tried to force him off the field in an attempt to get on with the game.
Martinelli has been widely condemned for both dropping the ball on a prone Bradley and trying to shove him off the pitch, with the Liverpool right back ultimately stretchered off and feared to have suffered a nasty injury. Martinelli has since apologised, insisting he did not understand the severity of the situation.
“Our thoughts are with Conor, first and foremost,” Van Dijk reflected. “Hopefully it’s not the worst but it doesn’t look great.
“A long ball came over, Conor was challenging for it and then he fell down on the pitch. Martinelli obviously then pushes him off the pitch. Our players reacted to that and we all came together. Everyone was unhappy with that moment and rightly so.
“It doesn’t look great for Conor and it doesn’t look great on Martinelli either. We are focusing on Conor. He’ll have medical tests in the next 24 hours and then we’ll have to adapt.”