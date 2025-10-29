‘No Matter What’—Virgil van Dijk Sends Stern Liverpool Message
Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool must “stick together, no matter what” as they look to reverse an alarming slump in form that has resulted in five defeats from the club’s last six games.
The reigning Premier League champions were condemned to a 3–2 defeat to Brentford on Saturday, representing their fourth straight loss in the league. A recent defeat away at Galatasaray in the Champions League is another blot on the copybook of Arne Slot’s side, though that reverse was mitigated somewhat by the rampant 5–1 win away at Eintracht Frankfurt on Matchday 3.
Liverpool’s fragility at the back, particularly in dealing with long balls and direct passages of play, has led to fierce criticism from pundits and supporters alike—Jamie Carragher went as far as to label the current state of affairs at Anfield as a “crisis.”
There’s even been wild speculation that Slot’s job as manager could be under threat, just months after he coasted to the Premier League title in his first season in charge. Those suggestions have since been played down, with Liverpool’s chiefs said to still have “100% confidence” in the Dutchman.
With the games coming thick and fast, Liverpool must dust themselves down quickly. But a Carabao Cup fourth round clash against Crystal Palace—who have been a thorn in the side of the Reds in recent months—is perhaps not what the doctor would ordinarily have ordered.
When you play for a club like Liverpool, it comes with certain standards and expectations.- Virgil van Dijk
Nevertheless, captain Van Dijk, writing in his prematch programme notes, says there’s no time for Liverpool to feel sorry for themselves amid a wave of criticism, with the player’s energies needing to be focused on how they can turn things around.
“My message ahead of this game is a simple one: we stick together, no matter what,” Van Dijk wrote. “We know that this is a difficult moment. We know that results and performances are not what we want them to be, and that will lead to pressure, scrutiny and criticism from the outside. We accept that.
“When you play for a club like Liverpool, it comes with certain standards and expectations. So when you fall short of those standards and don’t meet those expectations, you have to deal with what comes next. That’s just how it is.
“And then you have to show the right reaction. You have to look at yourself, show strength and character, work hard and find a way to bounce back. That is exactly what we will be looking to do this evening.”
Van Dijk: Liverpool Reaction Must Start Now
“Saturday was extremely disappointing, of course,” Van Dijk continued. “Having done well over in Frankfurt in the Champions League, we wanted to try to build on that down at Brentford. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to do so, and to lose in the manner we did was a tough one to take, no doubt about it.
“The good thing about top-level football, though, is that there is always another game coming around quickly, another chance to put things right. There is no time to feel sorry for yourself, not when you are representing this football club.
“Our reaction must start now. I’ve said this many times previously, but everything starts with hard work, humility and togetherness. We are a team, and we must show that in both the good times and the not-so-good times. If we do, then I am confident we have the quality to get ourselves out of this difficult period.”
Slot: There Are No Excuses
Writing in his own programme notes, Slot echoed a number of Van Dijk’s sentiments and admitted that Liverpool have fallen short of the standards expected of them. The Dutch boss also clarified that the players can’t use their weaknesses as an excuse for the poor run of recent results, rather they must actively look for solutions to turn the tide.
“It goes without saying that our recent form has not reached the standards that you expect of us or that we expect of ourselves,” Slot penned. “This is, of course, a major disappointment, especially given the positive start we made to the season.
“From our perspective, there are no excuses. Yes, we are aware of the reasons and we will discuss them, but the one thing we cannot and will not do is use them as an excuse. Our responsibility is to recognise what is happening and put things right. There is no other option.”