Watch Kylian Mbappe's Emphatic Reaction to Jude Bellingham's Winner vs. Manchester City
Kylian Mbappé could not contain his excitement as he watched Jude Bellingham score Real Madrid's 92nd minute winner against Manchester City.
Real Madrid completed another late-game comeback in the Champions League against Manchester City, but this time, it was at the Etihad. Carlo Ancelotti's men were down 2–1 in the 85th minute and went on to win the game 2–3 thanks to goals from Brahim Díaz and Bellingham.
Mbappé, the player who got Real Madrid on the scoresheet in the 60th minute, came off the pitch just seconds before Vinícius Júnior and Bellingham linked up for the stoppage time winner. A fan captured the Frenchman's full reaction to the electrifying moment, from the play's build-up all the way to the ensuing celebration.
Check out Mbappé's reaction from the bench below.
Mbappé had not even sat down on the bench before the play took shape before his eyes. He had only just finished putting on his coat before he was running onto the pitch to celebrate with his teammates. The 26-year-old jumped right in front of Pep Guardiola along the way.
After the win, Mbappé shared on Instagram, "BIG WIN. See you at home next week, Madridistas!"
The late victory for the visitors gives them the advantage heading in the second leg of the knockout phase playoff tie at the Santiago Bernabéu. Now, Manchester City must defeat Los Blancos at home to punch their tickets to the round of 16. A draw would still see Real Madrid advance.
Mbappé, Bellingham and Vinícius Júnior will hope to deliver much earlier in the second leg to avoid the need for another heroic rescue in the dying moments of a match. Much of the pressure to score early will be on the Frenchman, who now has more career Champions League goals than Thierry Henry.