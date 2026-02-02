Wayne Rooney Pinpoints Unexpected Key to Man Utd’s Resurgence—But It Can’t Last

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has pinpointed the club’s resurgence not on the ability to outscore their opponent, but the four-strong “box” at the base of the team.

Harry Maguire has started all three of Michael Carrick’s games in charge after recovering from a thigh problem that had sidelined him since November, reforming a partnership with Lisandro Martínez, who missed most of 2025 with an ACL injury.

In front of them, Carrick has opted to bring Kobbie Mainoo back into the fold and pair him with Casemiro instead of Bruno Fernandes, who is now being used further forward.

Rooney, speaking on his self-titled BBC podcast, described those four—Maguire, Martínez, Mainoo and Casemiro—being on the pitch together from the start as the “main change” that is suddenly driving improved results.

“Resilient, [a] lot more running than we've seen of them under the previous manager … and it looked like they had a plan. Amad was brilliant again [against Fulham], and [Diogo] Dalot as well,” he said.

“But I think the main changes for Manchester United are having Harry Maguire and Martínez, and Casimiro and Kobbie Mainoo in front of [them]. Obviously, we can talk about Bruno, he’s United’s best player. But I think having that box of those four has been crucial.”

Lisandro Martínez and Harry Maguire are suddenly starting together. | Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Differing tactical systems aside, Amorim very rarely had his best two centre backs available at the same time. When Maguire returned to the team against Manchester City, it was his first start alongside Martínez in a conventional back four since September 2024—under Erik ten Hag.

That was something out of Amorim’s control, although equally it was his choice to push Mainoo to the fringes in favour of a Casemiro-Fernandes partnership in central midfield.

Why Man Utd’s New Core Can’t Last

From next season, at least one of the crucial quartet identified by Rooney will no longer be at the club, while another’s future remains in doubt.

Casemiro’s impending summer departure at the end of his contract has already been announced. The 33-year-old Brazilian, who is bookending his United career with a stellar campaign following a strong debut year in 2022–23, will bid what promises to be an emotional farewell to fans in May after it was confirmed he won’t be signing a new deal.

Meanwhile, there is not yet a definitive answer on where Maguire will play his football in 2026–27 and beyond. The centre back is also due to be out of contract this coming summer and is yet to agree fresh terms with the club. There is still time to extend, but leaving as a free agent remains possible.

United are on the hunt for at least one new central midfielder before next season, primarily linked with Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton.

A new centre back could be on the cards if Maguire leaves, although Amorim’s tactical preference means there is no shortage of central defenders, with Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven in addition to Martínez in the squad. Academy graduate Tyler Fredricson is also highly rated as a prospect.

READ THE LATEST MAN UTD NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE