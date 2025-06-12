‘We Don’t Talk About That’—Tyler Adams Blocks Out Recent Backlash From USMNT Legends
Landon Donovan and Clint Dempsey have heavily criticized the U.S. men’s national team in recent weeks, but Tyler Adams says the team is keeping the outside noise out of the dressing room.
The USMNT is going through a tough spell under new manager Mauricio Pochettino. The Stars and Stripes are coming off an embarassing 4–0 loss to Switzerland on home soil and have now suffered four consecutive defeats for the first time since 2007.
The team has come under fire not just for its poor performances, though. Donovan and Dempsey have questioned the pride and commitment of the USMNT’s superstars now that Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah, Folarin Balogun, Antonee Robinson, Sergiño Dest, Weston McKennie, Tim Weah and Gio Reyna are all missing out on the Gold Cup.
Adams is one of the few veteran USMNT players to represent the U.S. this summer. The Bournemouth midfielder is embracing his leadership role on the team and encouraging his teammates to block out the recent criticism.
“We don’t talk about that internally as a group,” Adams told The Associated Press (via ESPN). “The noise on the outside is the noise on the outside. I think we need to focus on what we need to do as a group and continue to build.”
The Gold Cup was originally supposed to be the perfect tune-up for the USMNT ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but the tournament is significantly less valuable now that many of Pochettino’s starters are absent from his roster. Still, it is a great opportunity for fringe players to get playing opportunities and impress their new manager.
While the goal was originally to dethrone Mexico as Gold Cup champions, the USMNT might now be more focused on simply snapping their poor run of form.
“This is part of the process,” Adams said. “You’re going to win games. You’re going to lose games. It’s about continuing to build that. I think we’re on the right path. We have to continue to build and try the things that we’ve been training. It’ll take a little bit of time, but it will come together.”
The good news for the USMNT is that Adams is “progressing well” from his recent toe injury and is expected to feature in the Gold Cup after missing the team’s international friendly against Switzerland.
The Stars and Stripes kick off their campaign on Sunday, June 15, against Trinidad and Tobago.