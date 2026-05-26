'We Want To Sign Him'—MLS Team Makes Robert Lewandowski Intentions Clear

Chicago Fire head coach Gregg Berhalter has made it abundantly clear that the MLS side are hopeful of signing free-agent Robert Lewandowski this summer.

Lewandowski said his goodbyes to Barcelona at the end of a successful 2025–26 season for the Blaugrana, who retained their La Liga title at a canter.

The Polish striker, 37, is deep into the twilight of his career and saw his influence diminish in Catalonia after scoring 42 times across all competitions last season. He notched almost 1,000 fewer minutes in La Liga this season, as Ferran Torres was often preferred. Lewandowski found the back of the net just 19 times—his worst goalscoring campaign since the 2010–11 season.

Still, the veteran departs with an impressive Barça legacy, scoring 120 goals in 193 appearances and lifting La Liga three times.

Chicago Fire Publicly Confirm Robert Lewandowski Interest

Gregg Berhalter has made Chicago Fire’s plans clear. | Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images

It was decided rather late in the 2025–26 season that Lewandowski would depart Barcelona following the expiration of his contract in June. The move leaves Barça sorely needing a center forward as they go in search of a third-consecutive Spanish top flight crown, but his exit does take a mammoth salary off their wage book.

Not yet thinking about retirement, Lewandowski is set to move away from the spotlight of Europe and opt for a novel experience, potentially via MLS. The Chicago Fire have been heavily linked with a move for the all-time great striker, and Berhalter, the former USMNT head coach, has made their desire to sign Lewandowski abundantly clear.

“I can speak freely because he is no longer a Barcelona player, and he is someone we want to sign,” Berhalter asserted in statements collected by Polish media outlets (via MARCA).

Talks between the MLS franchise and Lewandowski‘s entourage reportedly started in December, but have ratcheted up in recent weeks as it became clear that the striker wouldn’t be spending another year with Barça.

“We have spoken with Robert Lewandowski and with the people who represent him. I am convinced that a player of his level has other offers on the table, but our communication has been frequent and very positive,” Berhalter added.

Robert Lewandowski Signing Would Be Major Win for Chicago Fire

Lewandowski scored 14 times in La Liga this season. | Ricardo Larreina/Europa Press/Getty Images

Fitness setbacks and niggles meant Flick had to carefully manage Lewandowski this season. At 37, he’s not the striker he once was, but his sharpness in front of goal hasn’t ceased.

Last term, the Pole went stride for stride with Kylian Mbappé in the race for the Pichichi Trophy, scoring 27 times. Reduced minutes brought that haul down to 14 this time around.

He could’ve remained in Catalonia but has instead opted for new pastures. Lewandowski may well be preparing himself for the reduced rigors of MLS, having admitted earlier this month that he would be interested in “an option in a lower league,” and there’s no hiding just how big a win the 37-year-old would be for the Chicago Fire.

Berhalter said the addition of Lewandowski would be "extraordinary" for the league, as well as the city of Chicago, which boasts a huge Polish diaspora.

“We have a top-level offensive team, but bringing in a footballer of his experience, leadership, and goalscoring ability can only make us stronger,” Fire’s head coach said.

The franchise has reached the MLS Cup playoffs only once since 2017, but has enjoyed a strong start to their 2026 campaign. Chicago are third in the Eastern Conference at the mid-season break, and they could be bolstered by one of the greatest goal scorers in soccer history when they return to action.

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