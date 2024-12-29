West Ham United 0-5 Liverpool: Player Ratings as Salah Stars for Visitors in Ruthless Away Win
Liverpool moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table after thrashing West Ham 5-0 at the London Stadium to finish 2024 in style.
The Reds got off to a rapid start in this match, and West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, who came into the team for the injured Lukasz Fabianski produced several fantastic saves during the opening half hour.
However, the Frenchman was powerless to prevent Luis Diaz deservedly firing Liverpool in front in the 30th minute.
Mohamed Salah then stole the show for the visitors, producing a marvellous piece of skill to set up Cody Gakpo for Liverpool's second goal.
The Egyptian then settled the match right before half time, stroking the ball past Areola at his near post with a smart finish.
Salah might have scored more, had he been more clinical after the interval, spurning numerous promising openings in front of goal.
Nevertheless, Trent Alexander-Arnold's deflected long-range strike and Diogo Jota's curled finish in the second half after another wonderful Salah assist gave Liverpool an emphatic 5-0 away victory to strengthen their lead at the Premier League's summit.
West Ham player ratings vs. Liverpool (4-2-3-1)
*Ratings provided by FotMob*
Player
Rating
GK: Alphonse Areola
5.3/10
RB: Vladimir Coufal
5.1/10
CB: Konstantinos Mavropanos
5.3/10
CB: Max Kilman
5.0/10
LB: Aaron Wan-Bissaka
5.5/10
CM: Lucas Paqueta
4.7/10
CM: Edson Alvarez
5.1/10
RM: Mohammed Kudus
6.4/10
AM: Carlos Soler
5.5/10
LM: Emerson Palmieri
6.7/10
ST: Jarrod Bowen
5.6/10
SUB: Jean-Clair Todibo (46' for Coufal)
6.6/10
SUB: Niclas Fullkrug (46' for Alvarez)
6.2/10
SUB: Crysencio Summerville (60' for Bowen)
6.1/10
SUB: Andy Irving (73' for Soler)
6.0/10
SUB: Luis Guilherme (81' for Kudus)
n/a
Liverpool player ratings vs. West Ham (4-2-3-1)
Player
Rating
GK: Alisson
7.2/10
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold
8.8/10
CB: Joe Gomez
6.7/10
CB: Virgil van Dijk
7.8/10
LB: Andy Robertson
7.1/10
CM: Ryan Gravenberch
7.6/10
CM: Alexis Mac Allister
8.4/10
RM: Mohamed Salah
9.3/10
AM: Curtis Jones
7.8/10
LM: Luis Diaz
7.9/10
ST: Cody Gakpo
7.9/10
SUB: Jarell Quansah (37' for Gomez)
6.7/10
SUB: Waturu Endo (57' for Gravenberch)
6.4/10
SUB: Diogo Jota (57' for Gakpo)
7.7/10
SUB: Kostantinos Tsimikas (74' for Robertson)
6.3/10
SUB: Harvey Elliott (74' for Jones)
6.0/10