West Ham's Michail Antonio Taken to Hospital After Car Accident
West Ham forward Michail Antonio was taken to hospital on Saturday afternoon after the forward was involved in a serious road traffic accident in the Essex area.
According to the club, the 34-year-old is in stable condition, conscious and will remain under close supervision in hospital.
West Ham added that no further comment will be given on Antonio’s condition for the remainder of Saturday, and that another update will be issued in “due course.”
“West Ham United can confirm that Michail Antonio is in a stable condition following a road traffic accident this afternoon in the Essex area," the club said in the statement. "Michail is conscious and communicating and is currently under close supervision at a central London hospital. At this difficult time, we kindly ask everyone to respect the privacy of Michail and his family."
Antonio joined West Ham in 2015, after a £7 million transfer from Nottingham Forest, and has since made 323 appearances for the east London club in all competitions.
The Jamaican international has five goals from his 21 appearances since making his first appearance for the country in September 2021 and is also West Ham's all-time leading Premier League goalscorer with 68 goals.