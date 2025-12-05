SI

What Time Is the 2026 World Cup Draw?

A record 48 countries will compete in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Tom Gott

The FIFA World Cup draw takes place on December 5.
The FIFA World Cup draw takes place on December 5. / Getty/Fabrice Coffrini

With the list of competing teams almost wrapped up, it’s time to switch our attention to the draw for the 2026 World Cup group stage.

Next summer’s showpiece event will feature a record 48 teams from across the globe fighting it out for glory in the United States, Canada and Mexico, including plenty of heavy-hitters and some new faces looking to shake up the competition.

The standard qualification campaigns are complete and 42 of those spots have been handed out, but six teams are still to book their tickets via various second chance playoffs.

Representatives of each of those teams will be watching closely on Friday when FIFA hosts the draw for next summer’s group stage.

What Time Is the 2026 World Cup Draw?

World Cup trophy
The 2026 World Cup is tantalizingly close / Getty/Fabrice Coffrini

The group stage is ever so close now. All 12 groups will be randomly drawn on Friday, Dec. 5 at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. GMT), with each group containing four nations—one from each of the four pots.

The three co-hosts already know which group they are in for the tournament, with Mexico residing in Group A, Canada in Group B and the USMNT in Group D. However, they will discover their three group stage opponents on Friday.

The World Cup itself will be played from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

Where Is the 2026 World Cup Draw?

Kennedy Center
The 2026 FIFA World Cup draw will take place at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. / Kevin Carter/Getty Images

The 2026 World Cup draw was rumored to be heading to Las Vegas to make up for the fact that no matches at the tournament will be played there, but it has since been confirmed that it will be staged at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C.

However, FIFA’s use of the Kennedy Center has caused controversy and even led to a Senate inquiry. This is down the the fact that soccer’s governing body is renting the venue for free, although there have been unsubstantiated claims from those who run the Kennedy Center that FIFA have made a considerable multi-million dollar donation and provided valuable sponsorship opportunities.

How to Watch the 2026 World Cup Draw on TV, Live Stream

World Cup draw
The world will be watching closely on Friday / Igor Kralj/Pixsell/MB Media/Getty Images

Audiences across the globe will be able to tune into Friday’s eagerly-anticipated draw live on FIFA.com and FIFA’s official YouTube channel.

However, those in the United States can also witness the draw via FOX, while those in the United Kingdom can tune in on BBC and BBC iPlayer.

Who Are the Presenters for the 2026 World Cup Draw?

Rio Ferdinand
The honor goes to Rio Ferdinand. / Cameron Smith/Danehouse/Getty Images

A whole host of the world’s biggest names are primed for appearances at the World Cup draw, which will be conducted by Manchester United and England legend Rio Ferdinand. The former center back will be assisted by broadcaster Samantha Johnson.

Helping out with proceedings will be a Who’s Who of North American sports. Wayne Gretzky, the NHL’s all-time points leader, will help with the draw alongside seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, seven-time MLB All-Star Aaron Judge and four-time NBA champion, Shaquille O’Neal.

Former NFL star Eli Manning will host the red carpet event.

2026 World Cup Schedule

Stage

Dates

Group Stage

June 11–June 27

Round of 32

June 28–July 3

Round of 16

July 4–July 7

Quarterfinals

July 9–July 11

Semifinals

July 14–July 15

Third Place Playoff

July 18

Final

July 19

